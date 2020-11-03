UP: Arrested Congress leader Anuj Mishra teased, made vulgar calls to victims

The Congress party has been surrounded in a new controversy after its district President, Anuj Mishra, in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh was accused of sexually harassing two women. Mishra was seen pleading and apologising to the women, in a viral video, after they grabbed him by the collar and publically thrashed him with shoes.

In a new development, the two women have now submitted the call recordings wherein Mishra had allegedly used vulgar and sexually suggestive words while talking with them over the phone. Besides allegations of harassment and abusive words, Mishra has now been accused of making vulgar calls to the victims. As per a report in Amar Ujala, he would allegedly pester the victims to meet him alone. The Congress District President had also threatened the victims when they said that she would approach the police.

The accused was earlier seen posing with Congress scion Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Anuj Mishra arrested, sent to police custody

On Monday, the cops arrested Congress district President (Jalaun), Anuj Mishra, over charges of sexual harassment. He was presented before the District Sessions Court and was sent to 14-days in judicial custody. The Congress leader will be lodged at the Orai District prison.

Santosh Kumar, Circle Officer Orai police, informed that a case was registered against Anuj Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman). He added, “A case of sexual harassment has been registered in the matter (Congress district president Anuj Mishra being beaten up by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them). Both parties have known each other for years, we are investigating the case.”