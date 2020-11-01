A video reportedly of Jalaun Congress party president Anuj is going viral on social media in which he is seen being thrashed by two women whom he allegedly teased. The viral video was shared by independent journalist Ranvijay Singh on Twitter today.

In the video, the Congress district president can be seen begging and apologising to the two women who grabbed him by the collar and beat him up. Anuj was begging the women to let him go and promising them that he would not repeat the mistake. “Beta, chhod do, beta chhod do..” (Let me go…let me go…), Anuj can be heard requesting the women as they beat him up. One of the women asked Anuj to refer to her as sister and asked him whether he would abuse them again. “Ab kabhi gali doge?” (Will you abuse again?), one of the woman asked Anuj to which he replied, “Behen kabhi nahi” (Will never do that again sister.) He then touched their feet asking for forgiveness calling them sister and daughter.

A snippet from the video was posted on Twitter by Pankaj Jha, Editor at ABP News, with another picture in which Anuj can be seen standing next to Congress’s UP face Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It is ironical, if the allegations against Anuj are true, that he is given space in Congress party while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had scored political points from the death of Hathras victim in the name of justice for women.