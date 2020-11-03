Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Anuj Mishra, accused of sexually harassing women, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Anuj Mishra, the district president of Congress from Jalaun was presented before the Orai sessions court and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Anuj Mishra, accused of sexual harassment, sent to judicial custody
Anuj Mishra with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo Credits: India TV)
On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Congress district President (Jalaun), Anuj Mishra, over charges of sexual harassment. He was presented before the District Sessions Court and was sent to 14-days in judicial custody. The Congress leader will be lodged at the Orai District prison.

Anuj Mishra, who is considered close to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had allegedly harassed two women who then thrashed him for his actions. He has however dismissed the allegations as ‘political conspiracy’. In his defence, Mishra had claimed that he had appointed one of the women, Maya Singh Parihar, as party district secretary. He alleged that the woman had to be relieved from her position and the party due to non-performance. “When she was in the party, I helped her in obtaining construction materials on credit. When I sought payment for it, she refused to pay up. This is a conspiracy to malign my image”, he stated.

The video and pictures of the Congress leader being thrashed by the women had gone viral in the social media.

Case registered against Anuj Mishra for sexual harassment

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar, Circle Officer, Orai, informed that a case was registered against Anuj Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault to outrage modesty of a woman). He added, “A case of sexual harassment has been registered in the matter (Congress district president Anuj Mishra being beaten up by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them). Both parties have known each other for years, we are investigating the case.”

Congress leader apologised to the victims on being thrashed

In a viral video, the Congress district president could be seen begging and apologising to two women who grabbed him by the collar and beat him up. Anuj was begging the women to let him go and promising them that he would not repeat the mistake. “Beta, chhod do, beta chhod do..” (Let me go…let me go…), Anuj can be heard requesting the women as they beat him up.

One of the women asked Anuj to refer to her as sister and asked him whether he would abuse them again. “Ab kabhi gali doge?” (Will you abuse again?), one of the women asked Anuj to which he replied, “Behen kabhi nahi” (Will never do that again sister.) He then touched their feet asking for forgiveness calling them sister and daughter.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

