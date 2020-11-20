Friday, November 20, 2020
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal govt in Delhi returns 50-bed Covid-19 centre provided by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s Foundation

It is notable that amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the state govt has ordered the private hospitals to reserve 60% of their beds and 80% of their ICU beds for treatment of Coronavirus infected patients

OpIndia Staff
114

At a time when Delhi is facing a shortage of hospital beds as the third wave of Coronavirus has hit the city-state, the AAP govt has returned a 50-bed Covid-19 centre provided by BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

The BJP leader and former cricketer posted a letter received from the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi govt, which says that it is returning the 50 bed facility provided to set up an isolation centre. The letter says that the govt is returning the items in the facility along with the keys of the same to Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

The letter mentions the items which were provided by the foundation, which included 50 medical beds along with mattresses and bedsheets, 50 pillows with covers, 50 stainless steel side tables and 50 chairs, 20 oxygen cylinders with kit and trolley, two 40 inch smart TVs, 50 electric kettle, two hot and cold water cooler, and cutlery sets.

The Isolation centre has been set up at Community Centre, Shanti Mohalla, near Food and Supply Office as AC 61 and 62. The letter signed by the SDM of Shahadra said that the centre is being handed back to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation as per telephonic discussion with the CEO of the foundation.

It is notable that amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, the state govt has ordered the private hospitals to reserve 60% of their beds and 80% of their ICU beds for treatment of Coronavirus infected patients. Private hospitals have also been asked to postpone non-critical planned surgeries for a few days so that more manpower and resources can be directed towards fighting Covid-19.

Delhi is registering 7000-8000 new Coronavirus cases per day for last several days, marking a third peak in cases. The state is also witnessing around 100 deaths per day from the virus. Yesterday Delhi High Court had slammed the Arvind Kejriwal govt for mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis, asking why the govt didn’t wake up when the cases were rising. The High Court had also asked the Delhi government why it waited till the court intervened to take steps such as reducing the number of people attending weddings to 50 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The total confirmed cases in Delhi has crossed 5 lakh, with over 7500 cases recorded yesterday. Delhi has a total of more than 43000 active Covid-19 cases, and have witnessed over 8000 deaths. At present, it has the third highest active cases in the country, after Maharashtra and Kerala.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

