Monday, November 2, 2020
Updated:

Delhi police crackdown on Janta March by Sudarshan News calling it ‘illegal assembly’, netizens ask ‘what were you doing during Shaheen Bagh’

Several social media users had questioned Delhi Police about why they had not used force to disburse the crowds at Shaheen Bagh.

OpIndia Staff
Sudarshan News' Janta March was disrupted by police
Images via Sudarshan News' Twitter handle
6

After the brutal killing of a Hindu girl named Nikita Tomar by one Touseef Ahmed in Faridabad, Haryana has come to the fore, the rage against this emerging menace has reached its pinnacle and people from all corners of the country are demanding strict laws against this purported issue. To raise awareness and protest against the systemic targeting and violence against Hindu girls, Sudarshan News chief had organised a peaceful protest- Janta March, at Delhi’s India Gate on November 1. Many people had gathered to support the cause.

Sudarshan News claims police used unwarranted force on Hindus gathered to participate in the peaceful protest against Love Jihad

Meanwhile, Sudarshan TV’s Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, who was leading this peaceful protest, alleged that their peaceful campaign was impeded by the Delhi police. The Hindi News channel shared a video clip to confirm how the Delhi police used illegal force on the peaceful Hindu protestors gathered at India Gate. In the clip, some women officers are seen forcefully lifting a Hindu woman protestor and taking her away.

Sudarshan TV chief took to Twitter to claim the one of their reporters-Gaurav Mishra, who was unlawfully detained by the Delhi police, was scoffed by them for wearing a saffron-coloured shirt.

They also alleged that a Delhi police officer named Sarfaraz used unwarranted force to disperse the peaceful protesters.

Delhi police respond, say Sudarshan News is ‘spreading falsehoods’

Responding to the allegations, the Delhi police Tweeted that Sudarshan TV has been spreading total falsehood to justify their “illegal assembly”. The Delhi police claimed that the channel was advised to organize the protest only at the designated place at Jantar Mantar to which they agreed. However, the channel went ahead to surreptitiously assemble at Mansingh Road near India Gate in violation of prohibitory orders under 144 CRPC and DDMA guidelines. “In the discharge of lawful duty, Delhi Police detained a few protesters and removed others from illegal Dharna”, wrote Delhi police.

‘Where were you during Shaheen Bagh protests’? ask netizens

Delhi police’s excesses on Hindus gathered at India Gate on November 1 to support Sudarshan TV’s cause, left some netizens infuriated. They questioned why the Delhi police had not used similar force on the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Netizens tore into the Delhi police, accusing them of being biased. Many alleged that while Muslim protestors had blocked roads for months in Delhi Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi Police did nothing to remove that illegal assembly. They questioned the so-called appeasement policies and the Delhi police’s alleged failure to prevent the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

Netizens asked whether the Delhi police, who were quick to penalize the Hindus gathered for the Janata March, were sleeping when thousands of Muslims had gathered to stage the Hinduphobic Shaheen Bagh protest. One social media user also opined that the Delhi police, who could not catch Maulana Saad, was brazenly attacking the Hindus to hide their mistake.

It is notable here that the recent murder of a Haryana girl Nikita Tomar by a Muslim man named Tousif who was allegedly forcing her to convert to Islam and marry him has sparked a heated debate over the alleged targeting of young Hindu girls. In another case, a young boy named Rahul was murdered in Delhi recently because he was in a relationship with a Muslim girl. The girl’s brothers had beaten Rahul to death.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

