Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Home News Reports Accused Faisal Khan, who offered namaz in a Mathura temple despite outrage by devotees,...
News Reports
Updated:

Accused Faisal Khan, who offered namaz in a Mathura temple despite outrage by devotees, also participated in anti-CAA protests: Details

Khan has been the founder of Khudai Khidmatgar, an organisation which is based out of Delhi and which had participated in many anti-CAA protests around the country, fuelling misguided apprehensions about the new law, even after repeated clarifications issued by the Government of India.

OpIndia Staff
Faisal Khan also participated in the anti-CAA protests that swept the country after the passage of CAA in December 2019
A duo offering namaz in Mathura temple(L), Faisal Khan(R)
59

A massive controversy was kicked up on Monday after pictures of two men offering namaz in a Mathura temple surfaced on the internet. A case was registered against the two men, identified as Faisal Khan and Mohammad Chand. Now, it has been revealed that Faisal Khan had also participated in anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and several other protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in several places in the country.

Khan has been the founder of Khudai Khidmatgar, an organisation which is based out of Delhi and which had participated in many anti-CAA protests around the country, fuelling misguided apprehensions about the new law, even after repeated clarifications issued by the Government of India.

Faizal Khan in anti-CAA protest

PFI links of Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand

Earlier, it was also revealed that the Facebook ID that posted the contentious pictures of the duo offering namaz in Mathura temple was a vocal advocate of the four radical Islamists from People’s Front of India (PFI), who were apprehended on their way to Hathras. The case was taken up by Barsana police station before being transferred to the Intelligence Department. A probe has been initiated for determining the motives behind the act and making the picture viral on social media.

Mathura temple namaz row

On October 29, the duo had offered namaz at the Nand Baba Mandir in Mathura. As per reports, the case was filed, following a complaint by the temple server Kanha Goswami against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand, who had reportedly done the ’84 kos’ yatra to reach the temple by bicycles. They were accompanied by two other ‘Gandhian activists’, namely, Nilesh Gupta and Alok Ratna.

The photos of the two individuals offering namaz in the temple premises had instantly gone viral on the social media, after which many people started expressing their displeasure over their actions. A complaint was filed after a photo of the duo, reciting Islamic prayers within a Hindu temple, went viral on social media.

The Uttar Pradesh police had lodged a case against two individuals for reading Namaz (Islamic prayers) within the premises of Nandmahal temple in Nandgaon area in Mathura district’s Barsana on Saturday (October 29). Faizal Khan was nabbed near Jamia Gaffar Manzil on Monday. The other accused – Mohammad Chand – is yet to be arrested by the police. Chand and Khan have been booked under Sections 153-A, 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Anti-CAA protests in different parts of the country

Following the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019, widespread protests took place in different parts of the country opposing the provisions of the Act that sought to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Violence, arson and vandalism was a distinctive feature of the anti-CAA protests that took place after the enactment of the law and culminated into the deadly riots in Delhi in February 2020.

A roadblock was organised by the detractors at Shaheen Bagh, blocking one of the busiest thoroughfares in Delhi, causing grave inconvenience to the passers-by and daily commuters. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh demanded the repealing of the Citizenship Amendment Act which they claimed was discriminating against the Muslims. One of the organisers of Shaheen Bagh protest, Sharjeel Imam, was later arrested for his seditious speech, whipping up anti-India feelings among Muslims and asking them to cut-off Assam and the northeast from the rest of the country.

The organisers and protesters at Shaheen Bagh continued to fan Muslim fears that the Citizenship Amendment Act would disenfranchise Indian Muslims, despite the clarification issued by Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that the new amended law, in no way, affects the existing citizens of the country and is meant for the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Vienna synagogue terror attack was carried out by ISIS-sympathising Islamic terrorist, confirms Austria Interior Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that the attack near the synagogue was carried out by an Islamic terrorist
Read more
Media

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment
Read more

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.

In Trump vs Biden war, netizens root for Congress leader Dr Udit Raj, trend #DrUditRajForPOTUS

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Uditians, as Dr Udit Raj's fans and followers like to identify themselves, took to Twitter to trend 'DrUditRajForPOTUS' earlier today.

Fact Check: Did France cancel travel visas of 183 Pakistani citizens after “Imran Khan’s criticism”

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Netizens fell for the tweets, believing it to be a reactionary move by the French authorities against the high-handedness of the Pakistani State.

Rajdeep Sardesai comes as knight in shining armour for anyone who needs a platform to clarify after goofing up

Media Nirwa Mehta -
Rajdeep Sardesai, often fondly referred to as Michelangelo for his expertise in the art of hypocrisy, also doubles up as cleaning agent.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

NCB summons the employees of KWAN talent agency as Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash goes untraceable

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has handed over the summons to employees of KWAN Talent Agency and Karishma Prakash's mother since the celebrity manager has gone untraceable
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Over 50 Islamic terrorists aligned to Al-Qaeda killed in an airstrike by French forces in Mali

OpIndia Staff -
On October 30 in Mali, the Barkhane forces conducted an airstrike that neutralised more than 50 terrorists.
Read more
World

Is the US gearing up for civil war after Antifa rioters make it clear there will be violence if Donald Trump is reelected president?

K Bhattacharjee -
Citizens in Democrat controlled cities are boarding up properties in anticipation of riots by should Donald Trump win the elections.
Read more
News Reports

Vienna synagogue terror attack was carried out by ISIS-sympathising Islamic terrorist, confirms Austria Interior Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has confirmed that the attack near the synagogue was carried out by an Islamic terrorist
Read more
News Reports

Accused Faisal Khan, who offered namaz in a Mathura temple despite outrage by devotees, also participated in anti-CAA protests: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan, who was one of the two individuals to have offered namaz at the Mathura temple, also participated in anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh
Read more
Media

FIR and 65 crore defamation notice against publication, that cheered hounding of Republic TV, for reporting about Sharad Pawar-family owned paper

OpIndia Staff -
Even as folks at Newslaundry rejoiced at the systematic witch-hunting of Arnab Goswami and his news channel Republic TV, one of their own journalist and their own organisation is subjected to a similar kind of harassment
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Sedition charges filed against state BJP chief Deepak Prakash

OpIndia Staff -
The Jharkhand BJP chief said that the Hemant Soren govt is resorting to such desperate measures as they are scared of defeat
Read more
News Reports

Haryana: Family of missing minor girl from Rewari alleges police inaction, say accused Muslim boy had hidden his identity

OpIndia Staff -
Mother of the 16-year-old minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Rewari, Haryana on October 11 alleged that the boy posed as a Hindu to befriend her daughter.
Read more
News Reports

‘Spreading jihad under the pretext of love cannot be allowed’: Shivraj Chouhan hints at bringing new law like UP and Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement, just a day before the by-polls that are scheduled in the State.
Read more
Social Media

In Trump vs Biden war, netizens root for Congress leader Dr Udit Raj, trend #DrUditRajForPOTUS

OpIndia Staff -
Uditians, as Dr Udit Raj's fans and followers like to identify themselves, took to Twitter to trend 'DrUditRajForPOTUS' earlier today.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,745FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com