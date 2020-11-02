An FIR has been filed against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana in Hazratganj Kotwali, Lucknow. He had recently made a controversial statement supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist.

UP lodges FIR against poet Munnawar Rana for his controversial comment on the #CharlieHebdo cartoons pic.twitter.com/k1UX1wycUl — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) November 2, 2020

An FIR against the poet has been registered under Section 153-A, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(b), 505(2) of IPC and Section 66 and 67 of IT Act 2008. It was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The complainant has mentioned that he noticed a video of Rana on social media where he was seen supporting terrorist attacks in France and claimed he would do the same if someone had similarly provoked him.

As per reports, the FIR has been filed after the controversial poet refused to apologise over his shameful remarks and asserted that his statements were ‘harmless’.

Munawwar Rana had supported the Paris beheadings

In a recent interview, Munawwar Rana supported the terrorist attack in France. He said the cartoon of Prophet Mohammad hurt the youth, so he killed the teacher who displayed it in his classroom. He further added that if someone makes an offensive caricature of his father or my mother, he will kill him too.

Rana further went ahead to justify the barbaric murders by claiming that in India, “honour killings” have been happening since long and if they are ‘allowed’ how can the beheadings be wrong. In his attempt to defend the terrorist act, he had tried to lie that in India, murders are ‘allowed’. India has never sanctioned murder, be it the so-called ‘honour killings’ or any other violent act. The poet was blatantly and shamelessly lying to cover up his defence of the Islamic terrorists who had now killed multiple people in France over the so-called ‘blasphemous’ cartoons.

Four killed in France over the cartoon row

In the last month, four people have been killed in France over the Prophet Muhammad cartoon row. On 17th October, Samuel Paty, a teacher, was beheaded in France for showing a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad in his class. Later, on 29th October, three people, including a woman, were reportedly beheaded at a Church in Nice, France. Several were injured in several attacks that happened on the same day in different locations across the world. A priest was shot on 1st November while he was closing a church.

While India has shown support to France against terrorism, Islamic nations like Turkey and Pakistan have categorically justified the terrorist attacks in France.