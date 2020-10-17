In a barbaric attack, a high-school teacher was beheaded by an Islamic terrorist in the French capital Paris for allegedly shown caricatures of the Prophet of Islam to his students. The Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of the Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing the caricature.

According to the reports, a Muslim youth stabbed a 47-year-old teacher in his throat while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The attacks occurred at the suburb of Conflans-Saint-Honorine, northwest of Paris on Friday. The terrorist is identified as an 18-year-old Muslim youth, allegedly belonging to Chechnya, Russia.

The French police arrived near the school after the Muslim youth was suspiciously found loitering near the victim’s school. The police found the dead body of the victim near the school. They chased the terrorist and shot him dead after he threatened the officers with a weapon. The officer sealed the area on the suspicion that the attacker had carried a suicide vest.

Shockingly, the attacker had also taken to social media to post the images of the victim’s severed head. The images which were uploaded on Twitter were soon removed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the anti-terror prosecutors in France said they were treating the act as an “assassination in connection with a terrorist organisation”.

The victim was a history-geography professor, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet of Islam from Charlie Hebdo during a class debate on freedom of expression. This had sparked complaints from a number of parents and one of them had lodged a complaint against the teacher.

Teacher was a victim of Islamic terror attack, says President Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident as an “Islamist terror attack” and urged the nation to unite. He said the victim was murdered because he was a teacher and taught freedom of expression.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the school said, “One of our compatriots was assassinated today because he taught. He taught his students about freedom of expression, freedom to believe or not believe. It was a cowardly attack. He was the victim of a terrorist Islamist attack,” Macron said.

À tous les enseignants de France. pic.twitter.com/YLlIVILTaN — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 16, 2020

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer that Friday’s attack was against the Republic as it was one despicable assassination of one of its servants. “I think tonight of him, of his family. Our unity and steadfastness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism,” he added.

Paris beheading a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre

The Friday’s attack comes amidst the ongoing trial against the terrorists responsible for the January 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo. In January 2015, Islamist terrorists had gunned down 12 people in and around the Charlie Hebdo offices for publishing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, had published cartoons that depicted Muhammad, which is strictly prohibited in Islam. Offended by Charlie Hebdo’s actions, two Islamic terrorists had attacked the office of Hebdo in 2015 and had killed 12 people. The terrorists had stated that the attack was an act of revenge for depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Just last month, Charlie Hebdo had commemorated the beginning of the trial by publishing new cartoons of Muhammad.

However, weeks later, four people were stabbed outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris. The officers had said that the assault was another attempt to attack the newspaper’s journalists.