Former Samajwadi Party MLA Arif Anwar Hashmi and his four brothers have been declared history sheeters in Uttar Pradesh. Sadullah Nagar police station has opened his history sheet. He was detained two months ago, and in these two months, police have registered nine cases of fraudulent land-grab cases. As per the reports, Hashmi and his associated illegally occupied government and private land.

First case of fraud against Hashmi in 2018

On 5th September 2020, Arif Anwar Hashmi was jailed for fraud. During his stay in jail, eight new cases of cheating were registered against him. In all these cases, he was accused of illegally occupying government and private land. The first case of fraud against Hashmi was registered in 2018 at Rehra Bazaar Police Station. A case of forgery has also been registered against him in Khorade Police Station in Gonda.

Hashmi was declared kingpin of land mafia gang

In October, Hashmi was declared the kingpin of a land mafia gang. His brothers Maroof Anwar Hashmi, Abid Anwar Hashmi, Farid Hashmi, and Nizamuddin, were considered members of his gang. Superintendent of Police Devranjan Verma informed the media that his history sheet of former MLA and his four brothers was opened in Sadullah Nagar police station.