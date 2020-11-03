On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh government has hinted about bringing in a new law to check the menace of love jihad in the State. This is the third BJP-ruled State that has been considering such legislation.

While speaking to the media in Bhopal, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated, “Love ke naam par jihad ki anumati kisi bhi keemat pe nahi hogi aur uske liye Madhya Pradesh bhi jaroori kanooni pravdhan karega (We will not entertain jihad under the pretext of love. Madhya Pradesh government will ensure legal provisions to prevent it.) He further added, “Koi bhi ye harqat karega toh theek kar diya jaayega… kattarwad failane aur love ke naam par jihad ki anumati nahi hogi (Whoever does love jihad will be dealt with severely… we cannot allow the spread of fundamentalism and jihad in the name of love.)”

Taking a cue from the States of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers who had earlier made similar announcements, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “They are also contemplating legal provisions and we’re also considering appropriate legal provisions against the nefarious practice.”He made the announcement, just a day before the by-polls that are scheduled in the State.

Yogi Adityanath warned those involved in ‘love jihad’ to mend ways

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in so-called ‘love jihad’ by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women for sexual and financial exploitation and later forcefully convert them to Islam. “Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘Love-Jihad’, we’ll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters’ respect, if you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram Naam satya’ journey will begin,” Yogi said at a meeting Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur.

Haryana government to bring law against ‘love jihad’

After the gruesome murder of a 21-year old college student named Nikita Tomar in broad daylight due to attempted love jihad in Mewat, the Haryana government mulled over introducing a law to deal with the cases of love jihad. Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar had said that the Ballabhgarh killing was being linked to love jihad and that both the central and the state government are looking into the matter. He said that the government was considering legal provisions to ensure that the culprit did not escape and not innocent was punished.