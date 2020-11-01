After the gruesome murder of a 21-year old college student named Nikita Tomar in broad daylight due to attempted love jihad in Mewat, the Haryana government is mulling over introducing a law to deal with the cases of love jihad. State Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted today informing about the government’s plan.

हरियाणा में लव जेहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2020

The home minister tweeted to inform that the state govt in Haryana is considering to bring a law against love jihad. This announcement came a day after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced similar plans.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar said that the Ballabhgarh killing was being linked to love jihad and that both the central and the state government are looking into the matter. He said that the government was considering legal provisions to ensure that the culprit did not escape and not innocent was punished. The CM hinted that the union government is also considering legal action against cases of love jihad.

Since Ballabhgarh woman killing case is being linked with ‘love jihad,’ Centre as well as state govt is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pic.twitter.com/EYMsdw9NtP — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020

Yogi government to introduce law against Love Jihad

Issuing a stern warning to miscreants indulging in love jihad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he would be enacting a law to curb love jihad. “Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn’t necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb ‘Love-Jihad’, we’ll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters’ respect, if you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram Naam satya’ journey will begin,” he said.

Ballabhgarh love jihad

A CCTV footage had shown how two assailants had shot the 21-year-old student in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad. The footage that went viral on social media, the assailant could be seen stepping out of a car and pulling out a revolver. Nikita is seen struggling to escape and manages to flee for a brief moment before the accused grabs her again. During the whole struggle the accused shoots her at the point-blank range. She was rushed to nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Nikita’s family had alleged that the accused Tauseef and well his mother forced her to convert to Islam. In 2018, Tauseef had reportedly abducted Nikita after which an FIR was filed. However, the matter was resolved through a panchayat.

Tauseef who was nabbed by police was sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 30 after he confessed his crime. Tauseef comes from an influential family of politicians belonging to Congress party. He had requested to the court through his counsel to be shifted to Bhondsi jail in Gurugram from the local district jail in which he is currently lodged citing safety concerns. His plea was declined by the court.