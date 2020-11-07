Saturday, November 7, 2020
Home News Reports CBI investigation into Hathras incident: After refusing Narco test, family of the victim now...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

CBI investigation into Hathras incident: After refusing Narco test, family of the victim now refuse to undergo polygraph test too

The victim's brother has been questioned several times by the CBI after it was revealed that the main accused Sandeep was in constant touch via mobile phone used by the victim's brother.

OpIndia Staff
CBI team demands polygraoph test to be done on victim's family, kin say no to the test
CBI team investigation recreating crime scene in Hathras(Source: Amar Ujala)
5

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the death of the woman in the Bulgadhi village in Hathras has asked for a polygraph test to be done on the victim’s family members to arrive at the truth. The victim’s brother and mother were summoned by the premier agency in this regard but they have refused to undergo a test, suggest reports.

The victim’s brother has been questioned several times by the CBI after it was revealed that the main accused Sandeep was in constant touch via mobile phone used by the victim’s brother. The CBI had called for him for questioning, but he has reportedly denied taking a polygraph test. Nevertheless, the voice sample of the victim’s brother was taken, and it will be examined by the agency now.

The Hathras victim’s brother told media that the CBI had asked him to undergo a polygraph test which he refused, citing ignorance about the test. The victim’s brother said that the people lodged in the jail are at comfort while those outside the jail are being harassed by the authorities. He suggested the investigative agencies to interrogate the accused as to how they killed his sister.

The elder brother of the victim has alleged that the CBI wants to portray the entire case as a matter of love affair that had gone sideways. He has also claimed that the premier investigative agency confided in him that the case is on the verge of being solved.

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of the victim has demanded a test of the DM of Hathras. She has asked why DM’s test is not being conducted.

CBI recreates crime scene

The CBI has been investigating the Hathras incident since October 12. It has intensified its probe after sharp remarks from the High Court. A team of 15 members, led by DSP Seema Pahuja reached the scene along with the forensic team at around 12 noon on Friday afternoon and recreated the crime scene.

The victim’s mother and brother were brought to the spot under the protection of CRPF. The team held the victim’s brother on the backyard of the field about 100 meters from the spot of the incident, while the other CBI team reached the farm with the victim’s mother. Following this, the victim’s mother was questioned.

For about 20 minutes, the mother was interrogated by the team of CBI after which the victim’s brother was brought for questioning. By individual interrogation, the agency was trying to arrive at the truth and reconcile with the distances that the allegedly contradictory statements from the witnesses in the case.

Hathras victim’s family’s numerous about-faces

One of the significant aspects of the Hathras case has been the continuously changing position of the family of the girl. Initially, the family of the victim had levelled only assault charge, and the rape allegation was added a week later. This had created much confusion about the case, as medical and forensic evidence available till now does not support the rape charge. Similarly, the stand of the family on the probe in the case also seems to be changing, especially the position taken by the victim’s brother. 

After it was reported that the case has been handed over to CBI by the state govt, the deceased’s brother said that the family didn’t seek it. As per the reports, the victim’s brother said that they did not demand CBI inquiry as SIT investigation is already underway. Now the family is demanding judicial investigation under the Supreme Court.

Kin of the Hathras victim deny undergoing narco test

The kin of the victim in Hathras have not just denied undergoing polygraph test. Earlier, they had also resolutely refused to take a narco test.

The SIT probe’s preliminary report has recommended the narco test of the victim’s family. However, the victim’s mother has rejected the recommendation, saying her family wouldn’t undergo the narco test. 

Even when the Aaj Tak reporter pressed the grieving mother that the narco test would unearth facts of the matter hitherto hidden, the mother responded, “We have no idea what narco test and therefore we don’t want to get it done.”

Hathras incident

On 14th September, a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September. Initially, charges of murder were pressed against the accused. However, later rape charged were also included.

The Hathras case had then become a ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others have visited Hathras to meet the family in order to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
Media

As India Today talks about Tejashwi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali

After being convicted of contempt by the SC and lying through his teeth, Prashant Bhushan apologises yet again: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The tweet of Prashant Bhushan came after the CJI dismissed a petition that raised the issue of disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

World OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18

Recently Popular

Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
World

Dead people show up to vote to help Joe Biden in his ‘battle for the soul’ of USA, pointing towards voter fraud: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra HM launched ‘Operation Arnab’, deployed 40 police personnel to arrest Arnab Goswami in 2018 suicide case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The abetment of suicide case of 2018 was closed after investigation after the police filed a closure report stating lack of evidence. It was reopened as per Maha home minister's orders.
Read more
News Reports

Unhappy with Thackeray govt over political posting and transfer of police officers, Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal takes up central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
DGP Jaiswal's opinion was reportedly neglected by the Maharashtra government while reshuffling police officers
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to spend another night in custody as the hearing gets postponed to Saturday: Here is what Harish Salve said in court

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Raigad police on November 4 morning following which the CJM of Alibaug remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till November 18
Read more
World

Staffer in Joe Biden’s campaign staff is a strong supporter of Narendra Modi: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
The appointment of Amit Jani in the Joe Biden campaign staff caused a lot of outrage from the far-left section of the Democrat party.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

CBI investigation into Hathras incident: After refusing Narco test, family of the victim now refuse to undergo polygraph test too

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the Hathras victim had earlier denied CBI investigation and said no to a narco test recommended by the SIT team
Read more
World

Software glitch that caused Republican votes to be counted for Democrats used in 47 Michigan counties, claims state GOP Chair, seeks examination of results

OpIndia Staff -
State GOP Chair said that the people of Michigan deserve a transparent election process. Joe Biden won the state with a comfortable margin.
Read more
News Reports

Temples are testimony of pride and knowledge, govt cannot use temple land for any purposes other than religious functions, says Madras HC

OpIndia Staff -
Petitions were filed at the HC after temple land was handed over to fishery and transport departments despite objections of devotees
Read more
World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
News Reports

“Entire India is my ancestors’ property”: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Bihar election rally

OpIndia Staff -
“I may not be from Bihar but entire India is Asaduddin Owaisi’ father’s proprietary," the AIMIM chief said at an election rally in Bihar
Read more
News Reports

Chinese employees paid more than Pakistani counterparts in Lahore metro project: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
While conceding that Chinese workers are there to train Pakistani workers, local staff said that the wage gap raises several questions.
Read more
Law

Lawyer Vibhor Anand to stay in jail despite blaming Arnab Goswami’s Republic for his own tweets in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Vibhor Anand, who had been tweeted incessantly about the Sushant Singh Rajput death is to stay in jail
Read more
Media

As India Today talks about Tejashwi Yadav’s haircut, Rajdeep Sardesai hints that he wants Indian media to boycott PM Modi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The India Today group, carrying out its 'Gold Standard of Journalism', did an 'investigative' report to inform the voters of Bihar about how 'young and fiery' RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav surprised everybody by getting a hairdo ahead of the Bihar elections.
Read more
Government and Policy

After public suggestions, Karnataka CM does a partial roll-back of blanket firecracker ban on Diwali: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
After 8 hours of imposing a blanket ban, the Karnataka government has decided to partially roll back decision to impose blanket firecracker ban on Diwali
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
476,621FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com