CBI investigation into Hathras incident: After refusing Narco test, family of the victim now refuse to undergo polygraph test too

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the death of the woman in the Bulgadhi village in Hathras has asked for a polygraph test to be done on the victim’s family members to arrive at the truth. The victim’s brother and mother were summoned by the premier agency in this regard but they have refused to undergo a test, suggest reports.

The victim’s brother has been questioned several times by the CBI after it was revealed that the main accused Sandeep was in constant touch via mobile phone used by the victim’s brother. The CBI had called for him for questioning, but he has reportedly denied taking a polygraph test. Nevertheless, the voice sample of the victim’s brother was taken, and it will be examined by the agency now.

The Hathras victim’s brother told media that the CBI had asked him to undergo a polygraph test which he refused, citing ignorance about the test. The victim’s brother said that the people lodged in the jail are at comfort while those outside the jail are being harassed by the authorities. He suggested the investigative agencies to interrogate the accused as to how they killed his sister.

The elder brother of the victim has alleged that the CBI wants to portray the entire case as a matter of love affair that had gone sideways. He has also claimed that the premier investigative agency confided in him that the case is on the verge of being solved.

Meanwhile, the sister-in-law of the victim has demanded a test of the DM of Hathras. She has asked why DM’s test is not being conducted.

CBI recreates crime scene

The CBI has been investigating the Hathras incident since October 12. It has intensified its probe after sharp remarks from the High Court. A team of 15 members, led by DSP Seema Pahuja reached the scene along with the forensic team at around 12 noon on Friday afternoon and recreated the crime scene.

The victim’s mother and brother were brought to the spot under the protection of CRPF. The team held the victim’s brother on the backyard of the field about 100 meters from the spot of the incident, while the other CBI team reached the farm with the victim’s mother. Following this, the victim’s mother was questioned.

For about 20 minutes, the mother was interrogated by the team of CBI after which the victim’s brother was brought for questioning. By individual interrogation, the agency was trying to arrive at the truth and reconcile with the distances that the allegedly contradictory statements from the witnesses in the case.

Hathras victim’s family’s numerous about-faces

One of the significant aspects of the Hathras case has been the continuously changing position of the family of the girl. Initially, the family of the victim had levelled only assault charge, and the rape allegation was added a week later. This had created much confusion about the case, as medical and forensic evidence available till now does not support the rape charge. Similarly, the stand of the family on the probe in the case also seems to be changing, especially the position taken by the victim’s brother.

After it was reported that the case has been handed over to CBI by the state govt, the deceased’s brother said that the family didn’t seek it. As per the reports, the victim’s brother said that they did not demand CBI inquiry as SIT investigation is already underway. Now the family is demanding judicial investigation under the Supreme Court.

Kin of the Hathras victim deny undergoing narco test

The kin of the victim in Hathras have not just denied undergoing polygraph test. Earlier, they had also resolutely refused to take a narco test.

The SIT probe’s preliminary report has recommended the narco test of the victim’s family. However, the victim’s mother has rejected the recommendation, saying her family wouldn’t undergo the narco test.

Even when the Aaj Tak reporter pressed the grieving mother that the narco test would unearth facts of the matter hitherto hidden, the mother responded, “We have no idea what narco test and therefore we don’t want to get it done.”

Hathras incident

On 14th September, a 19-year-old woman was strangulated, and later she succumbed to injuries on 29th September. Initially, charges of murder were pressed against the accused. However, later rape charged were also included.

The Hathras case had then become a ground for political drama and media propaganda. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, TMC leader Derek O’Brien, and several others have visited Hathras to meet the family in order to mount an attack against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.