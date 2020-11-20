A 26-year-old “social media influencer” and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi. The accused Amrita Sethi, who is an ‘influencer’ on Instagram, had spent the money to stay in lavish five-star hotels and play poker in casinos in Goa.

According to the reports, Amrita Sethi, a resident of Rajouri Garden who claims to be a “social media influencer” and her associates Akshit Jhamb, Kushal have been nabbed by the Delhi Police in a robbery case. Amrita Sethi runs an Instagram account ‘Miss Delhi’ and claims to be a fashion designer, social activist and a professional poker player.

Little odd but this snatcher’s Instagram profile lists her as Miss Delhi, fashion designer, activist and a poker player. Amrita Sethi (26) from Rajouri Garden and her aide Akshit (25) arrested while holidaying in a five star in Goa for snatching 3300$ bag from an exchanger. pic.twitter.com/1TJrFUQwW9 — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) November 20, 2020

The Delhi Police said a complaint was lodged at Hauz Khas police station by a man named Manoj Sood on November 5, who stated that he was instructed by his boss to exchange USD 3,300 to the Indian currency. Sood spoke to Sethi regarding the exchange, who asked him to come at Panchsheel Park.

As Sood reached the spot to meet Sethi, Jhamb asked him to sit inside their car. The accused then asked Sood to give them the US Dollars. However, Sood refused and asked for the exchange money, following which the accused went to an ATM pretending to withdraw cash.

According to the police, the complainant then came out of the car. The accused then forced Sood to show them the money. As he opened his bag, the accused snatched the bag and fled from the spot.

Instagram ‘influencer’ Amrita Sethi spent money in Goa, lived in five-star hotel

Following that, a case was registered under sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the scene of the incident was analysed by the Delhi Police. The CCTV footage revealed the registration number of the vehicle drove by the accused. The Delhi police traced the car to a man named Ravinder Nath Rakheja.

Rakheja revealed to the police that his son Kushal and his friends Akshit and Amrita had borrowed the car. Upon tracing the car, the Delhi Police found out that the accused persons were in Goa. The Goa Police assisted their Delhi counterparts and the accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police said that the accused were produced in a Goa Court and a three-day transit remand was obtained. They are being brought to Delhi and will reach on Friday.