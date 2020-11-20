Friday, November 20, 2020
Home Social Media Delhi Police arrests Instagram 'influencer' and her friends for robbing a man and spending...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

Amrita Sethi runs an Instagram account 'Miss Delhi' and claims to be a fashion designer, social activist and a professional poker player.

OpIndia Staff
Social Media influencer Amrita Sethi before arrest (L) and after arrest (R)/ Image Source: Instagram/ Raj Shekhar Jha
6

A 26-year-old “social media influencer” and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi. The accused Amrita Sethi, who is an ‘influencer’ on Instagram, had spent the money to stay in lavish five-star hotels and play poker in casinos in Goa.

According to the reports, Amrita Sethi, a resident of Rajouri Garden who claims to be a “social media influencer” and her associates Akshit Jhamb, Kushal have been nabbed by the Delhi Police in a robbery case. Amrita Sethi runs an Instagram account ‘Miss Delhi’ and claims to be a fashion designer, social activist and a professional poker player.

The Delhi Police said a complaint was lodged at Hauz Khas police station by a man named Manoj Sood on November 5, who stated that he was instructed by his boss to exchange USD 3,300 to the Indian currency. Sood spoke to Sethi regarding the exchange, who asked him to come at Panchsheel Park.

As Sood reached the spot to meet Sethi, Jhamb asked him to sit inside their car. The accused then asked Sood to give them the US Dollars. However, Sood refused and asked for the exchange money, following which the accused went to an ATM pretending to withdraw cash.

According to the police, the complainant then came out of the car. The accused then forced Sood to show them the money. As he opened his bag, the accused snatched the bag and fled from the spot.

Instagram ‘influencer’ Amrita Sethi spent money in Goa, lived in five-star hotel

Following that, a case was registered under sections 356 (Assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (Punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of the scene of the incident was analysed by the Delhi Police. The CCTV footage revealed the registration number of the vehicle drove by the accused. The Delhi police traced the car to a man named Ravinder Nath Rakheja.

Rakheja revealed to the police that his son Kushal and his friends Akshit and Amrita had borrowed the car. Upon tracing the car, the Delhi Police found out that the accused persons were in Goa. The Goa Police assisted their Delhi counterparts and the accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police said that the accused were produced in a Goa Court and a three-day transit remand was obtained. They are being brought to Delhi and will reach on Friday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook

‘Writer’ Ravinder Singh makes Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe as he mocks coronavirus vaccine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Author Ravinder Singh on Thursday was caught using the language of the terrorists as he made the 'gaumutra' jibe while mocking coronavirus vaccines.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Congress issues notice to Jharkhand leader for criticising Rahul Gandhi and RPN Singh after Bihar election loss

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari had stated that Rahul Gandhi does not have the right kind of people to offer him sound political advice and hence he is failing to connect with the public.
Read more
News Reports

Vatican launches ‘internal investigation’ after the Instagram handle of Pope Francis ‘likes’ a Bikini model’s photo

OpIndia Staff -
Vatican sources have said that the account of Pope Francis is managed by a team of employees and not the Pope himself.
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Muslim man pretends to be Hindu to marry a Hindu woman, demands Rs 25 lakh for ending the relationship

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Man Sahil Khan. a resident of of Noida sector-15, introduced himself to the victim as a Hindu by changing his name to Sahil Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jai Shree Ram would not be allowed in West Bengal, go to Gujarat if you want to chant it’: TMC leader in an undated...

OpIndia Staff -
The Trinamool Congress party's dislike for Jai Shree Ram is not not a secret, last year it was openly expressed by CM Mamata Banerjee
Read more
News Reports

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged
Read more
News Reports

India Army denies media reports claiming that Indian forces attacked terror launchpads inside PoK

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Army clarified that the reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake.
Read more
News Reports

Bail plea of Republic TV’s Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh adjourned till November 24, to remain in judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra government sought the time of 5 more days to respond to bail plea of Republic TV's assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh
Read more
News Reports

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,731FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com