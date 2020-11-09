Monday, November 9, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

Tony Ashai also issued a veiled threat to Times Now journalist Navika Kumar and Kashmir-based journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh and called for an assault against them.

Tony Ashai with Gauri Khan and Shahrukh Khan (Photo Credits: Metrosaga)
Amidst the ongoing harassment of Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai police, ISI agent and California-based Kashmiri separatist Tony Ashai has now chipped in the controversy. Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday had arrested Arnab Goswami in a closed case of abetment of suicide.

While responding to a Republic TV video wherein Arnab Goswami alleged threats to his life, Tony Ashai claimed that Arnab had endangered the lives of other people by making ‘false’ accusations. “After putting many lives in danger by falsely accusing them and destroying their lives, Arnab Goswami now pleads for his life,” he tweeted justifying the assault on Arnab Goswami.

Tony Ashai also issued threats to Times Now journalist Navika Kumar and Kashmir-based journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh and called for an assault against them for speaking against the Pakistani State and Army. The ISI operative stated, “The same fate awaits Aarti Tikoo Navika Kumar and others. I hope with Trump gone, there will be a wave of restoration of good values worldwide.”

Ashai has had a long association with Shah Rukh Khan and many other Bollywood celebs

In July this year, netizens unearthed images of Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan with California based Kashmiri separatist Tony Ashai, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India. It was alleged that Shah Rukh Khan had a very close relationship with Tony Ashai. Ashai is believed to have built a lot of his properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and also designed his apartments in Los Angeles. His son Bilal Ashai has been urging the Kashmiri youth to pick up guns.

A Srinagar-based activist Al Iskandar @(Skandar on Twitter posted a series of tweets alleging that Tony Ashai, also known as Aziz Ashai, had been a member of the terror group Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) sponsored by ISI. The Bollywood superstar, according to him, had hired Ashai as an architect. Khan’s wife Gauri, he claimed is involved with Ashai in a lot of her project.

My life is in danger, says Arnab Goswami

On Sunday, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief made a shocking disclosure stating that his life was under threat as he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibag to Taloja jail by the Mumbai Police. “My life is under threat. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning. Woke me up at 6am, said I can’t speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat,” said Arnab Goswami.

Arnab’s disclosure regarding the threat to his life comes days after a magistrate court in Alibag had sent Arnab to 14 days of judicial custody. Arnab Goswami was arrested a few days ago in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was recently reopened by the Mumbai Police.

