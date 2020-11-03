Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal defamation case against actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory statements against him on national and international television. He has filed the criminal complaint before Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television.



The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai@KanganaTeam @Javedakhtarjadu pic.twitter.com/dlL4jJxEDS — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2020

The complaint has been filed in relation to an interview given by the actress to Republic TV in which she had made certain remarks against Akhtar.

The complaint has arisen from an interview given by Ranaut to Republic TV channel causing hurt to Akhtar’s reputation.



Akhtar has claimed that Ranaut has dragged his name unnecessarily in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.@republic — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2020

In his complaint Akhtar alleged that Ranaut’s interview was viewed by lakhs of people on Republic TV channel as well as YouTube. He said that the interview was covered by several media channels including Times Now and ABP News.

Akhtar has added that the video interview given by Ranaut has garnered views in lakhs over the Republic channel website as well as YouTube.



The interview has been covered by other media platforms like the @timesofindia @ABPNews, etc. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 3, 2020

Kangana’s allegations against Akhtar

Hats off to Kangana Ranaut fr having SURVIVED Bollywood! Javed Akhtar told her”If you dont apologise to Hrithik Roshan you will have to commit Suicidе!!

Shame on you Javed😠

Would Have dare to say same to your daughter?#KanganaSpeaksToArnab #BollywoodMafiapic.twitter.com/wWyoI46bXT — #BiggBoss_tak👁️ (@BiggBosss_tak) July 19, 2020

In an interview given to Republic TV in July 2020, Kangana Ranaut had made some startling revelations about the film industry and about what she called the movie mafia. Speaking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ranaut had alleged that after her controversy with actor Hrithik Roshan, Akhtar had called her to his house and asked her to apologise to Roshan warning her that if she did not do so she would have to commit suicide.

“Javed Akhtar called me to his house, he said if you do not say sorry to Hrithik Roshan you will commit suicide because they will put you in jail. They have found all the clues, all the evidence. They know the case is in completely in their hands.”, she said.

Akhtar and his gang filter ‘Islam-friendly’ people in industry

In another interview given to Republic TV, Ranaut stated that the likes of Javed Akhtar who pretend to be ‘atheists’, in reality, keep an eye on people within the industry to check whether they are pro-Islam or not. She added then that these people ‘filter’ Islam-friendly people in the industry and promote them.