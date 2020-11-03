Dead people appear to be showing up to vote for Joe Biden at New York City in the US Presidential Elections, the New York Post has reported. As per the report on the NYP, election records show that ballots have been received in the names of people long since dead, confirming that voter fraud as a very real possibility in the ongoing elections.

An absentee ballot was received from one Frances Reckhow of Staten Island, a registered Democrat, would have been 105 if she were alive today but unfortunately, she passed away eight years earlier. However, her spirit appears keen on assisting Joe Biden in his “battle for the soul of this nation”. Her daughter is a registered Republican and is registered at the same address as her mother, the report said.

Intriguingly, however, the NYC Board of Elections received the ballot on the 8th of October and declared it valid. Another such incident transpired when someone pretending to be Gertrude Nizerre, with an address in Brooklyn, requested an absentee ballot in September. But her ballot was declared invalid on the 30th of October after it was discovered that the voter was deceased. Since both these instances involved registered Democrats, it is safe to assume that the votes were cast in favour of Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate.

The Staten Island Republican Party is reportedly referring the matter to the police and Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon’s office. “People should be on the alert for dead people voting. There are people using the names of dead voters to cast ballots,” said chairman Brendan Lantry. “I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Lantry. “We’re requesting that the NYPD and the Staten Island District Attorney’s office investigate.”

Donald Trump has often warned about possible voter fraud with mail-in ballots, however, the mainstream media has pretended that it does not exist despite overwhelming evidence. Social media giants like Twitter then proceeded to censor the US President for his tweets citing mainstream media reports which have an unreserved animosity towards Trump. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has always brushed all such allegations under the carpet.