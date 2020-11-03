Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Is the US gearing up for civil war after Antifa rioters make it clear there will be violence if Donald Trump is reelected president?

Joe Biden and the Democrats, with the help of the mainstream media, have all but declared that a Donald Trump victory is a statistical impossibility barring any large-scale electoral malpractice.

K Bhattacharjee
Donald trump vs Joe Biden, US Presidential elections
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives for a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Lebanon, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
45

The United States of America is on the verge of the conclusion of their presidential election and the declaration of results is only hours away. Citizens in Democrat controlled cities, meanwhile, are already boarding up properties in anticipation of riots by violent left-wing thugs should Donald Trump win the elections.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer shared news of the development on his Twitter account and said that it was occurring not only in Washington but also in New York, Los Angeles and other cities across the country. He expressed sadness with the turn of events which is a bit surprising given the fact that CNN is on record describing left-wing rioting as ‘mostly peaceful protests’.

Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco was boarding up as well in order to protect its property. Democrat Mayors and Governors have been extremely reluctant to crack down on the thugs rampaging across the streets as they are expected to vote blue during polls. Conventional wisdom suggests that people are much less likely to vote for parties if the said party cracks down on them.

All of this points towards an unprecedented series of events in the aftermath of the declaration of results. The Joe Biden camp does not expect a peaceful transition of power. The Transition Integrity Project, consisting of Biden supporters, said that it expected Donald Trump to attempt to continue in his position despite not having the mandate to do so.

The TIP also said that it does not expect results to be known by the end of the election night. As the number of people voting with mail-in ballots have increased exponentially in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus crisis, the counting is expected to take much longer than expected. It said, “This period of uncertainty provides opportunities for an unscrupulous candidate to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the process and to set up an unprecedented assault on the outcome. Campaigns, parties, the press and the public must be educated to adjust expectations starting immediately.”

The US Military has also had to come forward on several occasions and make it clear that they will play no part in deciding the outcome of elections. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that he does not foresee a situation where the military may play a role in the election process or resolve disputes.

“In the event of a dispute over some aspect of the elections, by law U.S. courts and the U.S. Congress are required to resolve any disputes, not the U.S. military,” Milley had told Democratic Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin and Mikie Sherrill. “I foresee no role for the U.S. armed forces in this process… We will not turn our backs on the Constitution of the United States.” Earlier, the Pentagon had stated that the Military had no constitutional role “as arbiter of political or election dispute.”

The USA is currently extremely polarised as it heads off into election night. Donald Trump has warned regularly that the Democrats will attempt to rig the elections through ballots and there’s a fair amount of evidence available that suggests that the integrity of mail-in ballots can be compromised. Joe Biden and the Democrats, on the other hand, with the help of the mainstream media, have all but declared that a Trump victory is a statistical impossibility barring any large-scale electoral malpractice.

It is also pertinent to mention that Democrats have still not come to terms with their defeat in the 2016 presidential elections and for four years, they have every tried every trick in the book to delegitimise the election of Donald Trump as the President of the United States. They peddled the Russian Collusion Delusion, without the slightest bit of evidence, then they attempted to impeach Donald Trump and there are indications that they would attempt similar tricks should they lose this time around.

In their lust for political power, they have spread malicious propaganda that has half the country convinced that Donald Trump is a Russian puppet and a fascist. It is even acceptable in significant sections of the Democrat camp to suggest that Donald Trump is literally Hitler, or worse. For instance, ‘rational’ atheist Sam Harris claimed that Donald Trump is more reprehensible and despicable than Osama bin Laden, then went on to defend that utterly ridiculous claim.

To top it off, Antifa and Black Lives Matter goons have been rioting on the streets ever since George Floyd died during a confrontation with the Police. Their violence seems to be showing no signs of stopping and it is almost a certainty that their rioting will exceed every boundary should Donald Trump manage to secure a victory.

One remembers Kyle Rittenhouse who is currently in jail after killing Antifa rioters in self defense. Therefore, things could get very bad very quickly. And there appears to be a tension in the air as the nation waits with bated breath for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. Will there be a civil war? It depends entirely on the election results and the reaction of the Democrat establishment. But violence on election night appears to be a certainty. And American citizens appear to be preparing accordingly.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

