A Hoysala-era idol of Mahakali at the Doddagaddavalli Temple near Hassan district, Karnataka was found damaged on Friday. The temple, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monument, was built in the 12th Century by Hoysala dynasty.

Reportedly, the incident came to light on Friday morning when local people visited the temple and found that one of the idols of the deity was damaged. It is suspected that miscreants in search of hidden treasure took advantage of the lack of security and vandalised the idol in the process.

Sad day today. Beautiful and the only Kali vigraha of hoysala times destroyed at Doddagaddavalli temple. Irreplaceable loss. The temple is ASI protected!

Shivakant Bajpai, Superintending Archaeologist of Bengaluru Circle, told The Hindu, “I have spoken to Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda about the incident and we will definitely take action against those who did it.” The ASI is being held responsible for the damage incurred by the idol.

Dr Shalvapille Iyengar, an ancient history and archaeology expert, speaking to Hassan News said, “The Bhadrakali or Dakshina Kali image of Doddagaddhavalli Chatushkuta temple is destroyed by miscreants. It is a great loss to our heritage. This temple was built in C.E. 1113 during the rule of Hoysala Vishnuvardhana. It is a unique temple of Mahalakshmi and Bhadrakali image is placed in the south sanctum.”

This is how beautiful and exquisite it was.

“Government should punish the miscreants in severe punishments. Now the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is celebrating the heritage week but at the same time heritage is damaged. This is a great loss to our heritage and History. ASI should answer for this great loss and they should be responsible for irreparable damage,” he added.

C.T. Ravi, BJP national general secretary, said, “Deeply disturbed and distraught to watch this desecration in Mahalakshmi Temple at Doddagaddavalli. I clearly remember my visit here.” He urged the Karnataka Home Minister to constitute a special team to investigate the matter and bring the guilty to justice.

Deeply disturbed and distraught to watch this desecration in Mahalakshmi Temple at Doddagaddavalli. I clearly remember my visit here.



Request Home Minister Sri @BSBommai to constitute a special Team to uncover the truth behind this act.



Anyone found guilty must be punished.

The Lakshmi Devi temple, an architectural wonder, is located in Doddagaddavalli, a village in Hassan District of Karnataka. The Lakshmi Devi Temple, built in a chatuskuta style (four shrines), is one of the earliest known temples built in the Hoysala style. The temple was built by Hoysala King Vishnuvardhana in 1113 CE.