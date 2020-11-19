After the bail plea of Republic TV Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was adjourned by 5 days by a Mumbai court, the media network has said that his whereabouts is not known to the channel and Singh’s family. Ghanshyam Singh was arrested by Mumbai police in the TRP manipulation case on November 10 from his residence and was remanded to police custody for 3 days, which was later extended by a day.

A statement issued by Republic Media Network today evening has said that the police and jail authorities are not clarifying where he has been placed while being in custody, or in which jail he is presently lodged. The channel said that they are trying to learn about the location of Singh, and by concealing his location, the state govt and police are actively denying him his basic legal & human rights.

Republic’s Assistant Vice-president of Distribution Ghanshyam Singh has been in judicial custody. His location is not being divulged to either Republic or his family. We are deeply concerned about his physical whereabouts, his condition, and his safety. pic.twitter.com/cczLBMT1aC — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2020

Republic Media Network asked the govt to immediately disclose the physical location of Ghanshyam Singh to his family and network. They also added that will raise this crushing of human rights and denial of basic legal rights in the courts of law till justice prevails.

Till the hearing in his bail plea today, Ghanshyam Singh was lodged in Taloja Central Jail. On Thursday, a court in Mumbai adjourned the hearing of his bail petition until November 24. As per sources, the Maharashtra government sought 5 more days to respond to the plea.

It may be noted that why Mumbai police arrested Singh in the TRP manipulation case, actually Republic TV is not even named in the FIR and the complaint filed in the case, while India Today was named in the case.

Republic TV has alleged that it was being framed in the TRP manipulation scam. Their claim was corroborated by a statement issued by Hansa Research, the complainant in the case. Hansa Research claimed that their employees were being coerced by the Mumbai police to give false statements against Republic TV in the TRP manipulation scam.

After being arrested by the crime branch of the Mumbai police, Singh was presented in the Qila court with his head covered with a black cloth. Following this, Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had issued summons to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on November 18, asking him to appear before it on November 27. The summons were issued on the complaint filed by Advocate Aditya Mishra.