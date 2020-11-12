Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home Entertainment MP HC refuses to quash FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for 'inappropriate sex scene'...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

MP HC refuses to quash FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her web series XXX-2: Read what happened

Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALT Balaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The controversial scenes were telecast in an episode titled, "Pyaar aur Plastic".

OpIndia Staff
Ekta Kapoor Courtesy: India Tv
5

The Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking to quash an FIR against her over allegations of disrespecting the Indian Army in her erotic web series XXX 2.

According to the reports, Justice Shailendra Shukla observed that there has to be recorded evidence to determine whether something is obscene or not. “As far as this case is concerned, it can’t be stated outrightly that the episode is not obscene,” Justice Shukla said.

Ekta Kapoor had filed a petition seeking to quash the FIR filed against her for allegedly spreading obscenity, hurting religious sentiments and improper use of national emblems in her web show XXX Season 2.

A resident of Indore, who had filed a complaint, had said that the movie makers had disrespected Indian Army’s uniform.

Ekta Kapoor, in her plea, said that she had no idea about the contents of the episode as she is not the producer or director of the web series. She also added that her name did not reflect in the credits of the episode.

However, the High Court rejected this argument saying that as the Managing Director of Alt Balaji Ekta Kapoor is presumed to ‘have knowledge’ about whatever is shown on the platform.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, responding to Ekta Kapoor’s argument that the internet was full of much more explicit forms of obscenity, observed, “The flooding of obscene matter on the Internet is primarily because the concerned authorities have not been able to devise a mechanism to isolate and prevent such material. Such failure shouldn’t be considered valid rationalization on the petitioner’s part”.

Dismissing the petition, the High Court also rejected Kapoor’s arguments that a person who has paid the subscription fees to watch the material cannot later complain that the material is obscene, in view of the maxim of ‘Volenti Non-Fit Injuria’.

Complaints filed against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting army personnel in XXX-2

Several complaints were registered against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2, which was reportedly streamed on OTT platform Alt Balaji.

Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALT Balaji, which is owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms. The controversial scenes were telecast in an episode titled, “Pyaar aur Plastic”.

Social media celebrity Vikas Pathak, who is otherwise popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, had also filed a police complaint against TV producer Ekta Kapoor. According to Hindustani Bhau, an episode in the web series depicts that a wife of an army officer indulges in a physical relationship with her boyfriend, while her husband, who is a soldier, was away from the family.

“Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers,” shared Hindustani Bhau. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.

After Shiv Sena lost deposits on all the seats it fought in Bihar, party mouthpiece Saamana says credit must be given to it if...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena said that due to the split in NDA in Maharashtra, Nitish Kumar will become CM despite JD(U) winning lesser seats then BJP

Chirag Paswan and Asaduddin Owaisi are being accused of being vote-katwas and b-team of BJP. But are they?

Politics Editorial Desk -
Vote-katwa or vote-cutter is a very well-known term in Bihar politics and outside Bihar too. It basically refers to candidates who eats into the assumed vote bank or support base of another candidate, thus weakening him or her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Arnab Goswami spends his 7th night in jail for a closed case, wife of Firoz Nadiadwala arrested for possessing drugs gets bail by...

OpIndia Staff -
NCB had arrested the wife of Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala on Sunday after it recovered drugs from her residence
Read more
Opinions

21 October 1943: Netaji Subhash had formed the Azad Hind Government, India’s ‘declaration of independence’

Shashank Bharadwaj -
On October 21, 1943, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose announced the formation of the 'Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind' or the provincial government of free India in Singapore and had declared war on the British Empire.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader brings massive allegation, says Thackerays had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
BJP's Kirit Somaiya has shared documents which show land deals worth crores between the Thackerays and the late Anvay Naik's wife.
Read more
News Reports

Unable to accept her party’s dismal performance, Congress leader fumes on Bihari voters, calls them ‘poor and greedy’

OpIndia Staff -
"Poor greedy voters voted NDA for free Covid vaccine" claimed Congress Leader.
Read more
News Reports

Two Freudian slips during the hearing of Arnab Goswami’s plea in Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order denying him interim bail

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud that the constitutional courts needed to interfere in the case to avoid treading on a path of destruction.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

MP HC refuses to quash FIR filed against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her web series XXX-2: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
MP HC dismissed plea filed by TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking to quash FIR against her over scenes in erotic web series XXX 2.
Read more
Politics

‘Gold medal for wrestler who lost the bout’: Shiv Sena mouthpiece slams Nitish Kumar, forgets about how Uddhav Thackeray became CM

OpIndia Staff -
In a bitterly contested Bihar election 2020, NDA won 125 seats, only 3 seats above the majority mark of 122 while Mahagathbandhan of RJD, Congress etc won 110 seats
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami files for anticipatory bail in case where Mumbai Police had accused him, his family of assault on the day they dragged and...

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami has sought anticipatory bail from arrest citing that the ground that the offences alleged against him is not true
Read more
News Reports

‘Not eyeing power in Maharashtra, this govt will fall on its own’: What Devendra Fadnavis said about Bihar, its impact on West Bengal and...

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders believe that the Maharashtra government won't last long and fall on its own soon.
Read more
News Reports

Days after 2 ST employees committed suicide, Medicine vendors to go on hunger strike against Uddhav Thackeray govt over pending dues: Details

OpIndia Staff -
These protests against Maharashtra government over the non-payment of their rightful dues are not new. The Maharashtra government's reluctance to pay dues and salaries to their employees has now taken many lives in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Union Government approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore PLI scheme for 10 key sectors with the aim of transforming India into a manufacturing hub

OpIndia Staff -
The PLI scheme across these 10 key sectors will strengthen the competitiveness of the Indian manufacturers globally
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t waste your time on a lowly worm’, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani advises lawyer who filed cybercrime case against Kunal Kamra

OpIndia Staff -
After Kunal Kamra posted several tweets which were contempt of the Supreme Court, Advocate Chandani Shah had filed a case against him
Read more
News Reports

Muslim man voted for Tejashwi, his wife voted for Modi: Viral video shows how women voted in record number to ensure NDA victory in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim woman said that she wanted Modi to win in Bihar because he was a nice person and he had done good work for people.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens indulge in meme-fest mocking Shiv Sena and Congress after SC grants bail to Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Mumbai Police at the behest of Maharashtra government in connection with a closed case
Read more
News Reports

“Game of murders cannot go on in a democracy”: PM Modi raises the heat on TMC as a spate of BJP and Hindu activists...

OpIndia Staff -
Nobody can win votes by the game of murders, read these writings on the wall, PM Modi, without naming any state or party.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
480,674FollowersFollow
19,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com