Friday, November 27, 2020
Home News Reports Malegaon blasts: Bombay High Court accepts intervention plea of the victim's family against Lt...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Malegaon blasts: Bombay High Court accepts intervention plea of the victim’s family against Lt Col Purohit’s petition

Senior Advocate BA Desai representing petitioner Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayed Bilal had emphasised the right of his client to heard in the case. He informed that the petitioner was allowed to intervene in the same case in the trial court and also before the Supreme Court in other matters.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay HC admits intervention plea of victim's family against Lt Col Purohit's petition
Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit, image via DNA
152

On Friday, the Bombay High Court accepted the intervention plea of the father of a victim in the 2008 Malegaon blast. The application was filed in response to a writ petition by ‘accused’ Lt. Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit, questioning his prosecution in the bomb blast case without a valid sanction for the purpose.

A 2-Judge Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik had reserved the order on Wednesday, after listening to both the parties. Senior Advocate BA Desai representing petitioner Nisar Ahmed Haji Sayed Bilal had emphasised the right of his client to heard in the case. He informed that the petitioner was allowed to intervene in the same case in the trial court and also before the Supreme Court in other matters.

However, representing Lt. Col. Purohit, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that his client had been framed in the case, just for doing his duty. Rohatgi stated, “He was infiltrating ‘these groups’ on behalf of the military intelligence branch and no prior sanction to prosecute Lt Col Purohit was sought before the cognizance of the offence was taken. After being released on bail he was reinstated in service. Whatever he was doing, he was simply discharging his duty.” Rohatgi added that gross injustice has been meted out to Lt. Col. Purohit.

Malegaon Bomb Blast case

A bomb blast took place at Bhiku Chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2008. The incident injured several people and led to 6 fatalities. Lt. Col. Purohit, BJP MP Pragya Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Ajay Rahilkar and Sudhakar Chaturvedi and others were named as accused in the case. Four of the accused in the Malegaon blast case, namely, Lokesh Sharma, Dhan Singh, Rajendra Chaudhary and Manoj Narwariya, were granted bail by the Bombay High Court last year in June.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) had informed the Bombay High Court that a day-to-day trial of the case will begin from December. As of now, 140 eyewitnesses have been examined out of 400. The trial was temporarily stalled, following the transfer of the presiding judge and because the new judge could not assume charge immediately owing to Coronavirus pandemic.

After spending nearly a decade in jail, without any charge sheet, Lt Col. Shrikant Prasad Purohit was finally granted bail in 2017. He was reinstated into his position in the Indian Army with a resounding welcome. Many reports and statements by former bureaucrats had pointed out that Lt Col Purohit was maliciously framed, with planted ‘evidence’ by the former UPA government to fan the imaginary ‘saffron terror’ narrative and distract the public from the scams of the Congress-led government.

The same bench of Bombay HC was slammed today by SC for refusing bail to Arnab Goswami

On Friday, the apex court questioned another decision of the same Division Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising of justice SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik. Slamming the Bombay High Court for its reluctance to grant bail to Arnab Goswami, the Supreme Court bench pointed out that the High Courts ought to take a final call on whether FIR should be quashed or not. The Bombay High Court abdicated its constitutional duty as protector of liberty by failing to take prima facie view of the FIR, the SC noted.

The apex court also observed that Bombay High Court has failed to do its duty by disabling itself from exercising its jurisdiction and added that the Bombay High Court should be circumspect in considering the facts of the case but should not close itself off when considering the denial of liberty of the citizen. The top court also said that the High Courts must exercise its power with caution.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMalegaon blast case, Malegaon case, Lt Col Purohit
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Such conduct does not befit a parliamentarian’, Bombay HC tears into Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his despicable remarks against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
"Sanjay Raut, without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to Kangana Ranaut": Bombay HC
Read more
Opinions

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint
Read more

Is the central govt recruiting Rohingya Muslims who have illegally infiltrated into India? Not really: Here are the facts

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, a concerning message went viral on social media claiming that RAW was recruiting Rohingya Muslims

‘Indira thok di…Modi ki chhati mein’, ‘Imran Khan dost’: Congress plays a dangerous game as ‘farmer’ protest turns into show of strength for Khalistanis

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest along Punjab-Haryana border have seen participation from Khalistanis, even as Congress lends support to them

‘Malafide intent’, ‘action to target her for statements’: Bombay HC slams BMC for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house, appoints valuer to ascertain damage

Law OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC was hearing a writ petition filed by Kangana Ranaut challenging the demolition of her bungalow by the Mumbai civic body

Abetment to suicide charge not established in FIR: Massive victory for Arnab Goswami as SC delivers scathing statements

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee stated that the FIR by Maharashtra government does not establish the charges of abetment of suicide against Arnab Goswami.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai Mayor calls Kangana Ranaut ‘naughty’, ‘two Rupees people’ after Bombay HC slammed BMC for demolishing Ranaut’s house

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay HC had quashed demolition notice sent by BMC to Kangana Ranaut and ordered to appoint a valuer to determine compensation
Read more
News Reports

Shoaib Akhtar hails Pakistan as ‘greatest nation on the planet’, slams New Zealand for warning Pakistani cricketers against violating isolation protocol

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand issued final warning to Pakistan Cricket team after 6 cricketers tested positive for Covid-19 & violated isolation protocol
Read more
News Reports

Malegaon blasts: Bombay High Court accepts intervention plea of the victim’s family against Lt Col Purohit’s petition

OpIndia Staff -
Representing Lt Col Purohit, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi stated that his client was falsely accused in the case while he was merely discharging his duty.
Read more
News Reports

Murti restored a week after Hoysala-era Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli temple was found damaged: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Week after a Mahakali murti at Doddagaddavalli Temple near Hassan district, Karnataka was found damaged, the sculptors have restored the Hoysala-era murti to its original form
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccine development in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune

OpIndia Staff -
During his three-city visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the development and manufacturing of three vaccine candidates by Zydus, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India respectively.
Read more
News Reports

‘Such conduct does not befit a parliamentarian’, Bombay HC tears into Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his despicable remarks against Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
"Sanjay Raut, without being bothered that the rule of law should always prevail, was determined to teach a lesson to Kangana Ranaut": Bombay HC
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Multi-millionaire IFS officer facing vigilance raid says his son gets a salary of Rs 1 crore per month, calls charges fabricated

OpIndia Staff -
Both the father and son, along with other family members and associates are being interrogated by the state vigilance department.
Read more
Opinions

From the mass suicide in Jodhpur to the effect of rules of CAA not being notified: The Left propaganda against CAA continues

Omendra Ratnu -
11 Bheel refugees from Pakistan committed mass suicide, that, coupled with CAA rules, has turned into a propaganda flashpoint
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Is the central govt recruiting Rohingya Muslims who have illegally infiltrated into India? Not really: Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, a concerning message went viral on social media claiming that RAW was recruiting Rohingya Muslims
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Trouble brews for TMC as Cabinet Minister Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Transport Minister

OpIndia Staff -
It has been rumoured for last several weeks that Suvendu Adhikari will quit TMC and join BJP, some TMC leaders accused him of helping BJP
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,524FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com