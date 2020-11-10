Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Mumbai Police leads Republic TV’s Assistant VP to court with his head covered in black cloth, Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order

Similar treatment was meted out to social media user Sameet Thakkar when he was produced in a local court in Nagpur. Thakkar was tied with a rope and his face covered with black cloth as he was being led by the police officials.

OpIndia Staff
The van covered in black in which Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja Jail, Republic TV VP being taken to court
Amidst the relentless witch-hunt against Republic TV, Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh was today produced in the Qila court with his head covered in a black cloth. Singh was arrested this morning by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police in connection with the TRP manipulation case, in which, the Mumbai police had miraculously decided to investigate Republic when the FIR mentioned India Today.

The shocking visuals shared by Republic TV show a man, presumably Ghanshyam Singh, with his head covered in a black cloth, led by men in plain clothes in the Qila court premises.

Similar treatment was meted out to social media user Sameet Thakkar when he was produced in a local court in Nagpur. Thakkar was tied with a rope and his face covered with black cloth as he was being led by the police officials. He was arrested for calling the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ‘baby penguin’ on social media websites.

The appalling treatment of the Republic TV assistant vice president underscores the relentless persecution faced by the news channel by the Mumbai Police. The unabated persecution of Republic TV has continued even after the arrest of the Editor-in-chief of the channel, Arnab Goswami, last week. Before Goswami’s arrest, Republic TV had been subjected to unprecedented attack by the Mumbai Police. FIRs were filed against Goswami and Republic TV for its unflattering coverage of Palghar Hindu Sadhus lynching and Bandra migrant crisis.

Republic TV journalist and cameraman were illegally detained in Navi Mumbai for pursuing an investigative story. Republic TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari was also unlawfully detained and harassed by Mumbai Police officials. A press conference was organised by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and allegations of TRP manipulation were levelled against Republic TV. It was later revealed that the TRP rigging complaint filed with the police had the name of India Today and not Republic TV.

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC verdict

Meanwhile, the Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court’s order that refused him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Yesterday, the Bombay High Court had refused to grant interim relief from arrest to Arnab Goswami. The Bombay HC, while rejecting the plea for interim relief, stated that alternative remedies are available.

The Bombay HC had asked Goswami to approach a lower court for regular bail as an alternative method of legal remedy, which was available to petitioners as an option.

Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami arrested

Continuing their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief, the Mumbai Police on last Wednesday arrested Arnab Goswami. The Mumbai Police reached Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s residence on Wednesday and physically manhandled him as they tried to detain him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case that was already closed.

A team of Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami after they physically assaulted and dragged him by grabbing his hair. In a shocking act, a large contingent of Mumbai Police was seen present at Goswami’s residence on Wednesday morning. In the below video, it can be seen how officials of the Mumbai Police were manhandling the Republic TV chief.

In May 2018, an FIR was filed against Arnab Goswami after an interior designer had committed suicide in Mumbai. In a suicide note, Anvay Naik claimed Goswami owed him a total of Rs 5.4 crore. However, Goswami was investigated and the case was closed by the court after a closure report was filed by the Police.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

