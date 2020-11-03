In a strange incident that took place in Thane, Maharashtra, a 20-year old man was reportedly abducted by the family of his Muslim girlfriend on October 31, 2020, as reported by Times of India. The man named Abhishek Gupta had recently moved to Thane and joined an IT firm there. According to Assistant Commissioner (Wagle Estate Division) Jayant Bajbale, Gupta was in a relationship with a girl named Nargis Javed.

As per the TOI report, on October 31, Nargis Javed, who is from Varanasi, called Gupta to meet her in a restaurant in Vasai. When Gupta reached the place, he was abducted by a group of seven persons who first drove him to Manor and then to a flat situated at Virar in Baluchnagar. They assaulted Gupta and called his brother demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lakh.

Upon the complaint by Gupta’s family, the police began searching for Abhishek on the night of November 1. Gupta was rescued by police on November 2, from the flat where he was held captive. Police have arrested the culprits including two women.

Her father planned to extort money for her marriage to someone else

According to reports, the girl’s family was unhappy with her relationship with Gupta as they had already found a match for her. Nagis’ father reportedly hatched a conspiracy to abduct Gupta to teach him a lesson and extort money from him. The money was to be used to finance the woman’s marriage to the person they had chosen for her.