Friday, November 20, 2020
Home News Reports PM Modi holds review meeting after Nagrota encounter reveals that JeM planning a big...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi holds review meeting after Nagrota encounter reveals that JeM planning a big terror attack on 26/11 anniversary

Based on the materials and document recovered from the encountered terrorists, intelligence analysts have concluded that Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning a major terror attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

OpIndia Staff
4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a security review meeting with top security brass today, after reports emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were planning a big terror attack on the anniversary of 26-11 Mumbai terror attack. Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top intelligence officials attended the meeting to take stock of the situation.

The information of the ‘big terror attack’ plan of the terror group was obtained after the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, where four terrorists were killed by security forces. The encounter had broken out at the Ban toll plaza in Jammu’s Nagrota where security forces had laid a road block after receiving information that suspected terrorists were hiding at the location. Following a gun-fight that went for several hours, 4 terrorists were killed, while one soldier was injured.

The encounter started after terrorists had open fire on security forces when the vehicles were being checked. After firing on the security forces, the terrorists had fled towards the nearby forest, where the encounter took place.

The terrorists were travelling on a truck carrying apple towards the Kashmir valley, and truck was intercepted near the Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area based on specific input about the movement of terrorists. A huge cache of arms and explosives were recovered from the truck after the encounter.

11 AK-47 Rifles, 3 Pistols, 29 Grenades and other devices were recovered from the slain terrorist. Along with this, medicines with Pakistani markings were also found, proving that the terrorists came from Pakistan. According to a tweet by IGP Jammu, the quantity of weapons and type of medicines indicates that it was a fresh infiltration and the terrorists were suicide attackers.

Based on the materials and document recovered from the terrorists, intelligence analysts have concluded that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were planning a major terror attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Shekhar Gupta virtue signals media for ‘fake news’ regarding India’s strike on Pakistan, Gen VK Singh reminds him of his own ‘coup story’

OpIndia Staff -
The minister and former army chief reminded Shekhar Gupta of the days when the senior journalist had published a fake story making wild speculations about a so-called 'coup' attempt by the Indian Army in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

Ashok Gehlot trivialises suffering of non-Muslim women by reducing ‘love jihad’ to interfaith marriages: Here is why he is horribly wrong

K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that Love Jihad was 'manufactured' by the BJP to 'divide the nation' and 'disturb communal harmony'.
Read more

When China moved away from Mao, Varavara Rao wanted to keep that flag flying high: Here is a profile of his most deranged thoughts

OpIndia Explains S. Sudhir Kumar -
The rise of Varavara Rao in the literary world happened at a time when poverty ruled the roost in our country.

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

World OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

PM Modi holds review meeting after Nagrota encounter reveals that JeM planning a big terror attack on 26/11 anniversary

OpIndia Staff -
The information of the ‘big terror attack’ of the terror group was obtained after the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
Social Media

Shekhar Gupta virtue signals media for ‘fake news’ regarding India’s strike on Pakistan, Gen VK Singh reminds him of his own ‘coup story’

OpIndia Staff -
The minister and former army chief reminded Shekhar Gupta of the days when the senior journalist had published a fake story making wild speculations about a so-called 'coup' attempt by the Indian Army in Delhi.
Read more
Media

Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah, accused of sexual assault, nominated by RSF for ‘prize for courage’

OpIndia Staff -
Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla, has been nominated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the 'prize for courage'.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to bring law against “Love Jihad”, home ministry sends proposal to law ministry to criminalise hiding identity to lure girls

OpIndia Staff -
The Home Department of the state has forwarded a proposal regarding the law against Love Jihad to the Department of Law of the state.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, might fly out of Delhi due to rising pollution: Here is what reports indicate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will fly out of Delhi on Friday, owing to the deteriorating levels of air pollution and poor air quality
Read more
Opinions

Ashok Gehlot trivialises suffering of non-Muslim women by reducing ‘love jihad’ to interfaith marriages: Here is why he is horribly wrong

K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that Love Jihad was 'manufactured' by the BJP to 'divide the nation' and 'disturb communal harmony'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiny terrorist’ stabs inmate in Aussie prison where she is serving a 42-year term for screaming Allahu Akbar and stabbing landlord

OpIndia Staff -
‘Tiny Terrorist’ Momena Shoma was sentenced to 42 years in jail after stabbing her homestay host in the neck in 2018
Read more
OpIndia Explains

When China moved away from Mao, Varavara Rao wanted to keep that flag flying high: Here is a profile of his most deranged thoughts

S. Sudhir Kumar -
The rise of Varavara Rao in the literary world happened at a time when poverty ruled the roost in our country.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,119FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com