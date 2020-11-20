Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a security review meeting with top security brass today, after reports emerged that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were planning a big terror attack on the anniversary of 26-11 Mumbai terror attack. Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top intelligence officials attended the meeting to take stock of the situation.

PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting with Home Minister, National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and top intelligence establishment over Nagrota encounter. It was found that the terrorists were planning a big attack on the anniversary of 26/11 terror attack: Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/f4ubNq742N — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The information of the ‘big terror attack’ plan of the terror group was obtained after the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, where four terrorists were killed by security forces. The encounter had broken out at the Ban toll plaza in Jammu’s Nagrota where security forces had laid a road block after receiving information that suspected terrorists were hiding at the location. Following a gun-fight that went for several hours, 4 terrorists were killed, while one soldier was injured.

The encounter started after terrorists had open fire on security forces when the vehicles were being checked. After firing on the security forces, the terrorists had fled towards the nearby forest, where the encounter took place.

Four terrorists have been neutralized and one Police Constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza ,Jammu with #Police #CRPF and #Army. Area is being sanitized. — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) November 19, 2020

The terrorists were travelling on a truck carrying apple towards the Kashmir valley, and truck was intercepted near the Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area based on specific input about the movement of terrorists. A huge cache of arms and explosives were recovered from the truck after the encounter.

11 AK-47 Rifles,3 Pistols,29 Grenades & other devices were recovered from the slain terrorists.Medicines with Pakistani marking shows Pakistani origin of terrorists.The quantity of weapons & type of medicines also indicates towards fresh infiltration& they being suicide attackers — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) November 19, 2020

Based on the materials and document recovered from the terrorists, intelligence analysts have concluded that Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were planning a major terror attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.