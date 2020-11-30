Amidst the renewed protests against the historic farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at Varanasi on Monday debunking the propaganda surrounding the government’s initiative that is aimed at the welfare of farmers.

PM Modi informed that the Union government had allocated one lac crore rupees for the development of cold storage facilities. He stated, “When connectivity expands in an area, our farmers benefit greatly. Over the years, efforts have been made to create cold storage arrangements along with modern roads in Indian villages.” He also informed that the government had set up ‘perishable cargo centres’ in Varanasi, thereby easing the sale and storage of fruits and vegetables.

Emphasising on the importance of the newly introduced farm bills, he asked whether the farmers should not have access to the global market and high prices for their produce. He also stated that the government has been investing a huge sum of money for the modernisation of Mandis.

(Video Courtesy : Youtube/ Narendra Modi)

Farmers now have legal protection against fraud, reiterates PM Modi

“New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection. Earlier, transactions outside the Mandi was considered illegal. Now, even a small farmer can also avail legal options on every deal that is made outside the Mandi. The farmers have now got legal protection from fraud,” PM Modi emphasised.

नए कृषि सुधारों से किसानों को नए विकल्प और नए कानूनी संरक्षण दिए गए हैं।



पहले मंडी के बाहर हुए लेनदेन ही गैरकानूनी थे।



अब छोटा किसान भी, मंडी से बाहर हुए हर सौदे को लेकर कानूनी कार्यवाही कर सकता है।



किसान को अब नए विकल्प भी मिले हैं और धोखे से कानूनी संरक्षण भी मिला है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

PM Modi clarifies on aspersions surrounding MSP

PM Modi stated that the farmers have been provided with 1.5 times Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. He emphasised that the promise was fulfilled and the due amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.

हमने वादा किया था कि स्नामीनाथन आयोग की सिफारिश के अनुकूल लागत का डेढ़ गुणा MSP देंगे।



ये वादा सिर्फ कागज़ों पर ही पूरा नहीं किया गया, बल्कि किसानों के बैंक खाते तक पहुंचाया है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

Prime Minister reveals how Centre’s schemes benefitted farmers

PM Modi informed that between 2009 and 2014, the UPA government had procured only ₹650 crores worth of pulses from farmers. However, the BJP government at the Centre had bought about ₹49,000 crores worth of pulses, thereby leading to a 75 times increase in procurement.

सिर्फ दाल की ही बात करें तो 2014 से पहले के 5 सालों में लगभग साढ़े 6 सौ करोड़ रुपए की ही दाल किसान से खरीदी गईं।



लेकिन इसके बाद के 5 सालों में हमने लगभग 49 हज़ार करोड़ रुपए की दालें खरीदी हैं यानि लगभग 75 गुणा बढ़ोतरी: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

He added that while the UPA government had purchased ₹2 lac crore worth of rice between 2009 and 2014, the BJP government had directly passed the benefit of ₹5 lac crore to farmers through purchase of pulses at MSP.

2014 से पहले के 5 सालों में पहले की सरकार ने 2 लाख करोड़ रुपए का धान खरीदा था।



लेकिन इसके बाद के 5 सालों में 5 लाख करोड़ रुपए धान के MSP के रूप में किसानों तक हमने पहुंचाए हैं।



यानि लगभग ढाई गुणा ज्यादा पैसा किसान के पास पहुंचा है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

Hitting out at the Congress party yet again, PM Modi highlighted how only ₹1.5 lac crore worth of wheat was bought from farmers between 2009 and 2014. However, in the following 5 years, the government had doubled the procurement with the purchase of ₹3 lac crore worth of wheat.

2014 से पहले के 5 सालों में गेहूं की खरीद पर डेढ़ लाख करोड़ रुपए के आसपास ही किसानों को मिला।



वहीं हमारे 5 सालों में 3 लाख करोड़ रुपए गेहूं किसानों को मिल चुका है यानि लगभग 2 गुणा: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 30, 2020

PM Modi stated that owing to government initiatives and development of modern infrastructure, Indian farmers are now able to sell black rice at around ₹850 per kg. He added that the variety was provided to farmers in the Chandauli area in order to increase their income and bring prosperity to their lives.

PM Modi reassures farmers, says their fears will mitigate in future

The Prime Minister asserted that fear of farmers surrounding the new laws stems from decades of mistrust in the government. He assured farmers that the current political dispensation at the Centre is working with the right and pure intention of bringing prosperity in their lives. Reiterating his belief that the new farm laws will benefit farmers and help enhance their income, PM Modi noted, “The government is consistently addressing the fears and queries of farmers, who are anxious about the government’s decision. And even those who still have doubts about the new farm laws today will benefit from them and increase their income in future.”

PM Modi hits out at the Opposition

He stated, “Earlier, MSP used to be declared but little produce was bought at MSP. Farmers were tricked for years. Similarly, large loan waiver packages were announced for farmers. But, it never reached them. As such, fraud was committed even in the name of debt relief.” Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi stated, “Although big schemes for farmers were announced, they (Congress party) themselves admitted that only 15 paise out of a rupee would reach the farmers. Such fraud was committed in the name of new schemes.” Rumours have formed the basis of protests against the farm laws, the PM stated.

He had also lashed out the Congress-ruled Punjab government for not implementing the PM Kisan Yojna in Punjab and vowed to provide the cash handouts to farmers when the BJP will form government in the State. This is despite the fact that about 10 crore farmers in the country have already been benefitted from the scheme.

All you need to know about farm laws

In September 2020, the Central Government announced three new agriculture sector reform laws named Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The main aim of these reforms is to provide a better platform for the farmers to sell their produce.

Simultaneously, several clauses protect farmers’ rights on how they want to sell the crop, timely payments, and more. Despite several clarifications by the Central government that the MSP provisions will remain as is, opposition parties have repeatedly indulged in spreading misinformation and accused the government of trying to end MSP provision. PM Modi had come down heavily on the parties opposing the farm laws on September 18 and said those who had kept farmers tied to restrictions for decades are now lying about agricultural reforms.