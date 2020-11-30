Monday, November 30, 2020
Home News Reports Protests against farm laws are based on rumours and misinformation: PM Modi punctures holes...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Protests against farm laws are based on rumours and misinformation: PM Modi punctures holes in the propaganda surrounding farm laws

The Prime Minister asserted that fear of farmers surrounding the new laws stems from decades of mistrust in the government. He assured farmers that the current political dispensation at the Centre is working with the right and pure intention of bringing prosperity in their lives.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi debunks Opposition propaganda surrounding historic farm bills
PM Modi addressing a gathering in Varanasi (Photo Credits: Youtube/ Narendra Modi)
3

Amidst the renewed protests against the historic farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering at Varanasi on Monday debunking the propaganda surrounding the government’s initiative that is aimed at the welfare of farmers.

PM Modi informed that the Union government had allocated one lac crore rupees for the development of cold storage facilities. He stated, “When connectivity expands in an area, our farmers benefit greatly. Over the years, efforts have been made to create cold storage arrangements along with modern roads in Indian villages.” He also informed that the government had set up ‘perishable cargo centres’ in Varanasi, thereby easing the sale and storage of fruits and vegetables.

Emphasising on the importance of the newly introduced farm bills, he asked whether the farmers should not have access to the global market and high prices for their produce. He also stated that the government has been investing a huge sum of money for the modernisation of Mandis.

(Video Courtesy : Youtube/ Narendra Modi)

Farmers now have legal protection against fraud, reiterates PM Modi

“New agricultural reforms have given farmers new options and new legal protection. Earlier, transactions outside the Mandi was considered illegal. Now, even a small farmer can also avail legal options on every deal that is made outside the Mandi. The farmers have now got legal protection from fraud,” PM Modi emphasised.

PM Modi clarifies on aspersions surrounding MSP

PM Modi stated that the farmers have been provided with 1.5 times Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. He emphasised that the promise was fulfilled and the due amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Prime Minister reveals how Centre’s schemes benefitted farmers

PM Modi informed that between 2009 and 2014, the UPA government had procured only ₹650 crores worth of pulses from farmers. However, the BJP government at the Centre had bought about ₹49,000 crores worth of pulses, thereby leading to a 75 times increase in procurement.

He added that while the UPA government had purchased ₹2 lac crore worth of rice between 2009 and 2014, the BJP government had directly passed the benefit of ₹5 lac crore to farmers through purchase of pulses at MSP.

Hitting out at the Congress party yet again, PM Modi highlighted how only ₹1.5 lac crore worth of wheat was bought from farmers between 2009 and 2014. However, in the following 5 years, the government had doubled the procurement with the purchase of ₹3 lac crore worth of wheat.

PM Modi stated that owing to government initiatives and development of modern infrastructure, Indian farmers are now able to sell black rice at around ₹850 per kg. He added that the variety was provided to farmers in the Chandauli area in order to increase their income and bring prosperity to their lives.

PM Modi reassures farmers, says their fears will mitigate in future

The Prime Minister asserted that fear of farmers surrounding the new laws stems from decades of mistrust in the government. He assured farmers that the current political dispensation at the Centre is working with the right and pure intention of bringing prosperity in their lives. Reiterating his belief that the new farm laws will benefit farmers and help enhance their income, PM Modi noted, “The government is consistently addressing the fears and queries of farmers, who are anxious about the government’s decision. And even those who still have doubts about the new farm laws today will benefit from them and increase their income in future.”

PM Modi hits out at the Opposition

He stated, “Earlier, MSP used to be declared but little produce was bought at MSP. Farmers were tricked for years. Similarly, large loan waiver packages were announced for farmers. But, it never reached them. As such, fraud was committed even in the name of debt relief.” Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi stated, “Although big schemes for farmers were announced, they (Congress party) themselves admitted that only 15 paise out of a rupee would reach the farmers. Such fraud was committed in the name of new schemes.” Rumours have formed the basis of protests against the farm laws, the PM stated.

He had also lashed out the Congress-ruled Punjab government for not implementing the PM Kisan Yojna in Punjab and vowed to provide the cash handouts to farmers when the BJP will form government in the State. This is despite the fact that about 10 crore farmers in the country have already been benefitted from the scheme.

All you need to know about farm laws

In September 2020, the Central Government announced three new agriculture sector reform laws named Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The main aim of these reforms is to provide a better platform for the farmers to sell their produce.

Simultaneously, several clauses protect farmers’ rights on how they want to sell the crop, timely payments, and more. Despite several clarifications by the Central government that the MSP provisions will remain as is, opposition parties have repeatedly indulged in spreading misinformation and accused the government of trying to end MSP provision. PM Modi had come down heavily on the parties opposing the farm laws on September 18 and said those who had kept farmers tied to restrictions for decades are now lying about agricultural reforms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi varanasi, Varaansi Modi speech,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan

’Is that a water bottle?’: AAP candidate Asra Fatima’s poster for Hyderabad municipal elections has netizens in splits

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a true show of patriarchy, the women's identity of AAP candidate in GHMC polls is reduced to being a wife of party member.

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

‘Will not say Jai Hind, will teach lesson to Modi like we taught Indira’: Khalistani protester in presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh protester threatens to teach Modi a lesson in the save way they taught Indira Gandhi in the presence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Protests against farm laws are based on rumours and misinformation: PM Modi punctures holes in the propaganda surrounding farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi noted, "The government is consistently addressing the fears and queries of farmers who are anxious about the government's decision."
Read more
Opinions

Not ‘just a municipal election’, a defeat of TRS in the Hyderabad Municipal Elections will alter the political discourse of the state

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Not just top BJP leaders, top TRS leaders are also campaigning hard for the GHMC elections, making it more than just a municipal election
Read more
Social Media

Former PMO official from UPA era gets excited at ‘New Zealand MP supporting farmers,’ except that no MP from New Zealand supported

OpIndia Staff -
The former advisor to Manmohan Singh shared a Tweet by Canadian politician to claim that a 'New Zealand' MP is supporting the Punjab farmers' protest
Read more
News Reports

Bijnor: Youth murdered because his brother had run away with a girl, case filed against the girl’s father Asgar and her brothers

OpIndia Staff -
Shivan murdered by Asgar and his sons because he was supporting his brother Sagar, who was jailed for having affair with Asgar's daughter
Read more
Politics

Odisha: BJD MLA expelled from party for links with ‘vigilance raid’ IFS officer and his son, accused of ‘anti-people activities’

OpIndia Staff -
The BJD MLA's daughter was scheduled to marry the corruption accused IFS officer's son in December.
Read more
Economy and Finance

What they never told you when they said India was the worst performing emerging economy

Abhishek Banerjee -
India’s economy contracted by 23.9%. For comparison, Brazil’s GDP contracted by 11.9% and Russia’s GDP by 8%. So, did they really do better than India?
Read more
News Reports

Assam closes down temporary Covid-19 care centres, gears up to reopen elementary schools as pandemic gets under control

OpIndia Staff -
Assam has been witnessing reduced cases of Covid-19 with recovery rate of 98 per cent and the death rate of 0.46 per cent
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am like the Laila who has thousands of Majnus’: AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi claimed he is 'Laila' and there are many 'Majnus' who want to use his name for votes.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese foreign ministry shares a fake image of Australian soldier murdering an Afghan child; PM Scott Morrison demands apology from Beijing

OpIndia Staff -
The fake image was shared in the wake of a report on war crimes committed by Australian forces deployed in Afghanistan
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,178FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com