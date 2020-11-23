Former President of India Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter earlier today.

It is 2020 and we have come to expect the worst in a year full of pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones and locust attacks. However, it is not what you think. Turns out, she is trending as an answer to the question “who is the worst President of independent India”.

Twitter user @atheist_krishna on Monday asked a question on Twitter on who is the best and worst President independent India has had.

Who do you think is the Best & the Worst President of Independent India? — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) November 23, 2020

While Dr APJ Abdul Kalam topped the list of the best Presidents independent India has had, Pratibha Patil emerged as the worst president by a huge margin beating the hugely forgettable Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Worst – Pratibha Patil (sadly from my state) — kayla ka पिताश्री (@Bsdji) November 23, 2020

1.Apj abdul kalam,

2. Rajendra prasad,

3. Pranav mukherjee

4. Ramnath kovind ( 370,Ram mandir,CAA,surgical strikes)



Worst : 1. Fakruddin ali ahemad ( for emergency imposed by indira gandhi )

2. PRATIBHA PATIL FOR BIG CORRUPTION LIKE 2G — Rahul Dongre 🇮🇳 (@rahul_dongre) November 23, 2020

Some even mentioned ex-Vice President Dr Hamid Ansari who recently expressed his displeasure on ‘aggressive nationalism’.

Best = Dr. Rajendra prasad, Dr sarvapalli Radha krishnan, Dr. Apj abdul kalam, Pranab mukharji



Worst = Pratibha patil, Hamid Ansari — દેવ (@Gujju88) November 23, 2020

Worst pratiba patil. https://t.co/tZBGFIld9j — WINGS OF FIRE (@shenoy70) November 23, 2020

Me when i saw Pratibha Patil in trending section . pic.twitter.com/AcjQssqoVE — Sainyam jain (@sainyamforreal) November 23, 2020

Pratibha Patil pic.twitter.com/H8WFSi9t9y — Sachin SB (@0_0JustAdream) November 23, 2020

And then there were some who had to be corrected with #NotOurPresident. And some even joined in the fun by indulging in meme wars.

Former Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi loyalist Pratibha Patil served as India’s President from 2007 to 2012. Her tenure has been one of the most insignificant ones and was more known for spending way too much of taxpayers’ money for her foreign travels. Her foreign trips with her family members, cost the exchequer as much as Rs 205 crore. She would frequently take her entire family including grandchildren for foreign holidays on our money.

An RTI query had revealed that as President she had transported over 150 gifts she received from foreign dignitaries to her homestate in Amravati instead of depositing them in national treasury. She was asked to deposit them all at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.