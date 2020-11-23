Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Social Media Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

Former Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi loyalist Pratibha Patil served as India's President from 2007 to 2012.

OpIndia Staff
Former President Pratibha Patil with Congress President Sonia Gandhi (image courtesy: outlookindia.com)
381

Former President of India Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter earlier today.

Pratibha Patil trending

It is 2020 and we have come to expect the worst in a year full of pandemic, earthquakes, cyclones and locust attacks. However, it is not what you think. Turns out, she is trending as an answer to the question “who is the worst President of independent India”.

Twitter user @atheist_krishna on Monday asked a question on Twitter on who is the best and worst President independent India has had.

While Dr APJ Abdul Kalam topped the list of the best Presidents independent India has had, Pratibha Patil emerged as the worst president by a huge margin beating the hugely forgettable Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Some even mentioned ex-Vice President Dr Hamid Ansari who recently expressed his displeasure on ‘aggressive nationalism’.

And then there were some who had to be corrected with #NotOurPresident. And some even joined in the fun by indulging in meme wars. Erm.

Pratibha Patil as President

Former Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi loyalist Pratibha Patil served as India’s President from 2007 to 2012. Her tenure has been one of the most insignificant ones and was more known for spending way too much of taxpayers’ money for her foreign travels. Her foreign trips with her family members, cost the exchequer as much as Rs 205 crore. She would frequently take her entire family including grandchildren for foreign holidays on our money.

An RTI query had revealed that as President she had transported over 150 gifts she received from foreign dignitaries to her homestate in Amravati instead of depositing them in national treasury. She was asked to deposit them all at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspratibha patil, pratibha patil twitter, pratibha patil dead, pratibha patil worst president
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
Politics

Trouble mounts for Congress party, speculations rife about ‘vote-cutter’ Owaisi and AIMIM preparing to enter Rajasthan after West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM could enter the fray in Rajasthan once the Bengal elections are over.
Read more
News Reports

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated that Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana will be booked under section 295 A for hurting religious sentiments.
Read more
News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
News Reports

NCB team attacked by drug peddlers in Mumbai, three accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two NCB officials have been seriously injured in the attack.
Read more
News Reports

After withdrawing controversial order to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriages, Uttarakhand govt orders inquiry into press release

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand government had withdrawn the controversial order after massive criticism.
Read more
Media

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.
Read more
Media

TRP case: ED to summon India Today executives this week for questioning, recording statement of Hansa Research first

OpIndia Staff -
India Today was named in the initial FIR registered by the Mumbai Police on the basis of the complaint in the TRP case.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,951FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com