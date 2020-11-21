Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News Reports Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

The Former Vice President has often exhibited his Islamist tendencies and had gone to an extent of favouring Islamic Sharia courts

OpIndia Staff
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari
8

On Friday, Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who often displays his love for radical Islamists, displayed his hypocrisy yet again with his latest rants against Hindus and their ‘aggressive nationalism’.

Speaking at the virtual event of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s book launch ‘The Battle of Belonging’, Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, as usual, went on to make rhetorical claims saying that in a short space of four years, India made the long journey from the vision of ‘civic nationalism’ to new political imagery of ‘cultural nationalism’.

Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as ‘religiosity’ and ‘strident nationalism’. 

Promoting Tharoor’s book, Ansari said that “there is a passionate plea for an ideal of India (in the book), an India that was taken for granted by our generation”, which according to him was endangered by “overt and covert ideas and ideologies that seek to segment it on imagined criteria of us and them”.

“Hitherto, our core values were summed up as an existential reality of a plural society, a democratic polity and a secular state structure. These were accepted in the freedom movement, they were incorporated in the Constitution and encapsulated in the preamble of the Constitution,” claimed Ansari saying that the plurality of Indian society is evident from the sociological evidence of 4,635 communities.

Ansari resorts to fearmongering, says nationalism and religion are danger than pandemic

The Former Vice President, who has a habit of fear-mongering by making false political narratives to target Hindu community in the country, continued to say that the pandemic was bad enough but before it came the society was already a victim of two other pandemics – religiosity and strident nationalism.

“Religiosity is defined as extreme religious ardour, denoting exaggerated embodiment, involvement or zeal for certain aspects of religious activity enforced through social and even governmental pressure,” he said.

By the looks of Ansari’s rhetorics, one can categorically say that the radical Islamic groups, which enjoys a close relationship with the likes of Hamid Ansari, were not Ansari’s target instead it was directed at the Hindu society. Essentially, the remarks of Ansari was pointed at Hindus and nationalist groups in the country which are time-and-again exerting their influence to demand fair treatment and equal rights for themselves, which is often brushed aside by ‘liberals-seculars’ as a manifestation of ‘cultural nationalism’.

Continuing his anti-Hindu rhetoric, Ansari said that the records across the world showed that at times it takes the form of hatred as a tonic that inspires vengeance as a mass ideology. Some of it can be witnessed in our own land, he claimed while making absurd observations saying Hindutva is a political doctrine and not a religious one.

The Islamists like Hamid Ansari, who seems to lack the intellect to understand Hindus and Hindutva, have always turned a blind eye towards the increasing radicalism in their own backyard and instead have shown their eagerness to preach Hindus and nationalists about the ‘secular’ values of the country.

Hamid Ansari and his love for radical Islamists

However, in reality, Ansari has no moral right to speak on issues such as nationalism or religious polarisation. Ansari’s whole career, from his days of being a diplomat to his ten-year tenure as country’s Vice President, has been marked with his contempt towards Hindus, nationalism and national interest.

During his hay days as a diplomat, Ansari was known for his duplicitous conduct in the Middle East, where he has served most of his tenure as an IFS officer. Former RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) officer NK Sood had made explosive revelations against the former Vice President Hamid Ansari who served as Indian Ambassador to Iran between 1990-92, alleging that he endangered the lives of RAW officers in Tehran and even ended up exposing the RAW set-up in Tehran.

Not just that, the Former Vice President has often exhibited his Islamist tendencies and had gone to an extent of favouring Islamic Sharia courts. He had backed the idea of setting up of the Shariat courts in every district of the country, saying that each community has the right to practice its own personal law.

Ansari had also displayed no shame in attending an event organised by radical Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). In 2010, PFI goons had chopped off the hands of a professor in Kerala for allegedly insulting Islamic Prophet Mohammed. NIA has accused PFI of indulging in ‘love-jihad’ in Kerala.

Time-and-again, Ansari has also displayed his distorted sense of history when he claimed that Sardar Patel was equally responsible for India’s partition as was Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Ansari had said that not just Pakistanis or Britishers but Indians were equally responsible for the partition of the country.

Despite having a horrendous past, Hamid Ansari continues to display his audacity of preaching morals to Hindus and nationalists by peddling the dead political narrative of the country being affected by the so-called false notions of ‘religiosity’ and ‘cultural nationalism’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state
Read more

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage

Vietnam: Facebook bends over backwards to appease communist regime by censoring ‘anti-state’ comments: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Vietnamese government has threatened to close down Facebook if it did not censor anti-state political content on the platform

Trouble for India Today? ED to probe TRP case, channels mentioned in initial FIR, which did not name Republic, under scanner

Media OpIndia Staff -
The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original TRP case FIR will be probed.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi moves to BJP ruled Goa to get away from pollution in AAP ruled Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
To stay away from pollution in Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi, Sonia Gandhi has now decided to spend her vacations in BJP-ruled Goa

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
World

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
Media

Trouble for India Today? ED to probe TRP case, channels mentioned in initial FIR, which did not name Republic, under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The ED will investigate money laundering allegations and all channels mentioned in the original TRP case FIR will be probed.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, who had attended program by Islamist PFI, now rants against ‘aggressive nationalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Ansari claimed that even before the pandemic, society had become a victim of two other pandemics, to which he referred to as 'religiosity' and 'strident nationalism'.
Read more
World

MPs abused, it was out and out racism: Lord Meghnad Desai quits UK’s Labour Party after they re-admit Jeremy Corbyn days after suspension

OpIndia Staff -
Indian-origin economist Lord Meghnad Desai has resigned as a member of the UK Labour Party after re-admitted Jeremy Corbyn
Read more
World

Historic engagement with USA: President of Tibetan government-in-exile, Lobsang Sangay, visits White House for the first time in six decades

OpIndia Staff -
The visit by Dr Lobsang Sangay, who is the president of Tibetan govt-in-exile to the White House comes as a historic recognition
Read more
World

‘You are all dead’: Month after Samuel Paty was beheaded by man screaming Allahu Akbar, school where he once taught threatened

OpIndia Staff -
In the last month, four people have been killed in France over the Prophet Muhammad cartoon row after Samuel Paty was beheaded
Read more
World

1,300-year-old Temple discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists in Northwest Pakistan, was built in Hindu Shahi period

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu temple, constructed around 1,300 years ago, has been unearthed by Pakistani and Italian archaeological experts in northwest Pakistan.
Read more
World

Mass shooting rocks mall in Milwaukee, USA, 8 people injured including a teenager: Here is what we know so far

Dibakar Dutta -
Shooting incident took place at Mayfair mall, outside northwest entrance to Macy's, in the city of Wauwatosa near Milwaukee in Wisconsin
Read more
World

Hundreds of fishermen contract mysterious skin disease in Senegal, suffer from lesions on the face, extremities and skin rash

OpIndia Staff -
Hundreds of fishermen in Senegal, a small country in West Africa, have contracted a mysterious skin disease recently
Read more
Government and Policy

Uttarakhand govt decides to give Rs 50,000 for interfaith and intercaste marriage, withdraws order following criticism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Social welfare dept of Uttarakhand govt had passed a controversial order to promote interfaith and intercaste marriages in the state
Read more
News Reports

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan file for divorce: How media and politicians had turned their wedding into a spectacle to peddle their own propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi, Barkha Dutt, Kavita Krishnan and several others had congratulated Athar Khan and Tina Dabi on their interfaith marriage
Read more
News Reports

Animal Welfare Board issues notice to producers of Tamil movie Eeswaran for using CGI snake without taking permission

Aditi -
AWB says that producers violated Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001 by using a computer-generated snake in the movie
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,573FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com