Bihar-based YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who had reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh in past 4 months spreading fake news regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has now been slapped with a defamation suit of Rs 500 crore by actor Akshay Kumar. As per reports, 25-year-old Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel ‘FF News’ which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.

Siddiqui’s channel is full of dubious claims including the one that Akshay Kumar ‘helped’ Rhea Chakravarty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend ‘escape’ to Canada. He also interacts with other YouTubers and who have made equally bizarre conspiracy theories regarding Sushant’s death.

As reported by MidDay, police officers say that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been used as an opportunity by many YouTubers to earn money by spreading fake news and conspiracy theories. For Akshay Kumar, he had claimed that he was unhappy about Sushant playing a role in MS Dhoni’s biopic. He also accused Akshay of having secret meetings with Mumbai police and Aaditya Thackeray regarding Sushant’s death, and having helped Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada.

Other than Akshay Kumar, Advocate Dharmendra Mishra from Shiv Sena’s legal cell filed a case against Siddiqui. A case has been filed on charges of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult. He was granted anticipatory bail and the court has asked him to cooperate in the probe.

As per police, his posts on Sushant Singh Rajput were widely viewed and he earned approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in September alone.

Prior to this, Delhi-based lawyer Vibhor Anand was also arrested for posting videos related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as well as verbally abusing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. He later blamed Arnab Goswami and Republic for his tweets on Sushant. Vibhor used to earlier claim that his inputs were based on his ‘highly placed’ sources. However, during his hearing he tried to pin the blame on Arnab and Republic.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June this year. While initially reported as suicide, his family has later claimed foul play in his death. His death also opened the pandora box in Bollywood and brought out the drug abuse angle to light. Currently, the CBI is investigating his death and NCB is probing the drug abuse.