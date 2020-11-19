Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News Reports Spreading fake news regarding Sushant's death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

Siddiqui's channel is full of dubious claims including the one that Akshay Kumar 'helped' Rhea Chakravarty, Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend 'escape' to Canada.

OpIndia Staff
Rashid Siddiqui earned Rs 15 lakh spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput death
3

Bihar-based YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui who had reportedly earned Rs 15 lakh in past 4 months spreading fake news regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has now been slapped with a defamation suit of Rs 500 crore by actor Akshay Kumar. As per reports, 25-year-old Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel ‘FF News’ which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.

Siddiqui’s channel is full of dubious claims including the one that Akshay Kumar ‘helped’ Rhea Chakravarty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend ‘escape’ to Canada. He also interacts with other YouTubers and who have made equally bizarre conspiracy theories regarding Sushant’s death.

As reported by MidDay, police officers say that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been used as an opportunity by many YouTubers to earn money by spreading fake news and conspiracy theories. For Akshay Kumar, he had claimed that he was unhappy about Sushant playing a role in MS Dhoni’s biopic. He also accused Akshay of having secret meetings with Mumbai police and Aaditya Thackeray regarding Sushant’s death, and having helped Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada.

Other than Akshay Kumar, Advocate Dharmendra Mishra from Shiv Sena’s legal cell filed a case against Siddiqui. A case has been filed on charges of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult. He was granted anticipatory bail and the court has asked him to cooperate in the probe. 

As per police, his posts on Sushant Singh Rajput were widely viewed and he earned approximately Rs 6.5 lakh in September alone.

Prior to this, Delhi-based lawyer Vibhor Anand was also arrested for posting videos related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as well as verbally abusing Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray. He later blamed Arnab Goswami and Republic for his tweets on Sushant. Vibhor used to earlier claim that his inputs were based on his ‘highly placed’ sources. However, during his hearing he tried to pin the blame on Arnab and Republic.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on 14th June this year. While initially reported as suicide, his family has later claimed foul play in his death. His death also opened the pandora box in Bollywood and brought out the drug abuse angle to light. Currently, the CBI is investigating his death and NCB is probing the drug abuse.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrashid siddiqui, rashid siddiqui ff news,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

Crime OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

Crime OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
News Reports

UP lawyer files civil suit, seeks FIR against former US President Barack Obama for ‘insulting’ Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
The lawyer has stated that if an FIR is not filed against Obama, he will sit on a hunger strike outside the US embassy.
Read more
News Reports

Karachi Sweets in Mumbai forced to cover its name after Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar issues threat to change the name ‘to Marathi’

OpIndia Staff -
The Shiv Sena leader asked the shop owner to change the name of his shop because he hated the name Karachi Sweets
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Enraged over bursting firecrackers, villager Rashid beats up three boys, kills mother of one boy

OpIndia Staff -
Rashid beat up three children who were bursting firecrackers, killed 45-year-old woman who tried to stop him
Read more
News Reports

I&B ministry calls Sudarshan News’ “UPSC Jihad” program ‘not in good taste’ but allows to air remaining episodes with changes

OpIndia Staff -
I&B ministry allows Sudarshan TV to broadcast remaining episodes of 'UPSC Jihad' after moderating it as per Programme Code.
Read more
News Reports

‘Snakes tried to occupy anthill, they will retaliate’: While media calls him a ‘human rights activist’, Varavara Rao justified a massacre by Maoists

OpIndia Staff -
The Left has been up-in-arms about 'poet' Varavara Rao, who happens to be 81-years-old, not getting bail from the High Court.
Read more
News Reports

Amid rising coronavirus cases, UAE stops issuing visa to visitors from Pakistan, Turkey, 10 other countries

OpIndia Staff -
Amit rising Coronavirus cases, UAE has temporarily suspended issuing visas to Pakistan, Turkey and 10 other nations.
Read more
Crime

Another case of Grooming Jihad? 19-year-old Aman Khan kidnaps 13-year-old child in front of her mother, arrested

Anurag -
Aman had kidnapped the girl and fled in an auto while the mother of the girl ran after him.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
Crime

How Neeraj Gupta was beheaded in Delhi, stuffed in suitcase and dumped in Bharuch by Zubair over affair with his fiance, Faisal

OpIndia Staff -
46-year-old Delhi-based businessman Neeraj Gupta was beheaded, his body stuffed in a suitcase, taken aboard Rajdhani Express and dumped off in Bharuch, Gujarat all over a love affair.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
485,256FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com