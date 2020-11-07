Saturday, November 7, 2020
Lawyer Vibhor Anand to stay in jail despite blaming Arnab Goswami’s Republic for his own tweets in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

According to the reports, the Delhi-based lawyer was granted bail earlier this week by a local court, however, the sessions court has now put a stay on the bail order.

Advocate Vibhor Anand/ Image Source: BarandBench
Advocate Vibhor Anand, who had been tweeted incessantly about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and claiming to have several highly placed sources will continue to remain in jail after a Mumbai sessions court extended the stay on the earlier bail order. Interestingly, while he claimed to have all these sources, during the hearing, he had blamed Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV.

Reportedly, the prosecution had sought the stay as it wanted time to appeal against the bail order before the Bombay HC. The court has now extended the stay till Monday.

Advocate Vibhor Anand was arrested by Mumbai Police on October 15. Vibhor Anand was arrested by Mumbai police on charges of spreading conspiracy theories on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and making ‘false’ allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Delhi-based lawyer has been booked for offences punishable under Sections 509, 505(2), 500, 504 of IPC and Sec.67 of IT Act.

Anand was granted bail by a local court earlier

On Wednesday, Vibhor Anand was granted bail by the Mumbai session court, who was accused of posting objectionable tweets against CM Uddhav Thackeray and others.

While Vibhor used to earlier claim that his inputs were based on his ‘highly placed’ sources, during the hearing, Anand interestingly had told the court that he had been made to believe certain persons had committed the murders of the actor and Disha Salian after watching Republic TV and its anchor. Anand had told the court that as being an advocate, he watched various TV channels and particularly the channel known as ‘R Bharat’.

He came across with statements made by the anchor that Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered only because of the murder of his former manager Disha Salian.

Last month, a Mumbai civil court had restrained Vibhor Anand and some other from dragging the name of actor Arbaaz Khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. This was done after the actor had filed a defamation suit for dragging his name in the case. Along with that, he had also sought to restrain them from posting or publishing any comment against him in this regard.

