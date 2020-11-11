Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Rohingya refugees living in ‘temporary shelters of tarpaulin’ in Bangladesh write congratulatory letter to Joe Biden, say Allah answered their wishes

In its letter, Arakan Rohingya National Unity (ARNU), a group representing the Rohingya refugees currently living in refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh said that they would like to convey the warmest congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Amidst the allegations of massive elections fraud by the Democrats in the US Presidential elections, the Arakan Rohingya National Unity (AU), an organisation that claims to represent the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, has written a letter congratulations Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their alleged victory in the US Presidential elections.  

In its letter, Arakan Rohingya National Unity (ARNU), a group representing the Rohingya refugees currently living in refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh said that they would like to convey the warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Image Source: Vidya

The Rohingya organisation said that the alleged ‘decisive victory’ of Joe Biden was a personal triumph and a historic achievement in this symbolic election.

“We, the Rohingya Refugees under the temporary shelters of tarpaulin, prayed profoundly for the landslide victory of such a broad mined candidate, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We are very happy that our wish is answered by the Almighty Allah ultimately,”

The Rohingya group also cited the recent elections that took place in Myanmar government on November 8 and referred to it as ‘undemocratic’ as it deprived the Rohingya community of the freedom of expression and participation in the election.

The letter further claimed that the USA, being the most powerful nation in the world, it will remain on inspiration and hope for one of the most ‘persecuted’ communities – Rohingya people.

“We wish you every success and prosperity in the years to come,” the Arakan Rohingya National Unity said in its letter.

Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims currently stay in camps on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border due to the alleged persecution in their home region in Rakhine, Myanmar. The Rohingya Muslims are attempting to flee the camps for other more affluent Asian nations.

