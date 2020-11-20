Friday, November 20, 2020
Home News Reports Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, might fly out of Delhi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, might fly out of Delhi due to rising pollution: Here is what reports indicate

Gandhi will be accompanied either of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi during her stay out of Delhi. The Congress President had made a brief appearance at the Indira Gandhi Memorial to pay homage to the former Prime Minister on her 103rd birth anniversary.

OpIndia Staff
Sonia Gandhi advised to stay out of Delhi on account of her aggravated chest infection, likely to be shifted to Chennai or Goa
Sonia Gandhi(Source:PTI)
196

Heeding her ‘doctor’s advice’, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will fly out of Delhi on Friday, owing to the deteriorating levels of air pollution and poor air quality in the national capital which had seemed to aggravated her chest infection.

According to a Congress functionary privy to the developments as reported by Indian Express, Sonia Gandhi has been advised by her doctors to move to a warmer place until the air pollution in Delhi is back to normal levels. Two places—the outskirts of Chennai and Goa—have been identified for this purpose, he reportedly said.

Gandhi will be accompanied either of Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi during her stay out of Delhi. The Congress President had made a brief appearance at the Indira Gandhi Memorial to pay homage to the former Prime Minister on her 103rd birth anniversary. Notably, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are already vacationing in Shimla post the tiring loss in Bihar Assembly Elections.

Sonia Gandhi was admitted to hospital in July and subsequently flown to the US for a routine check-up

Earlier in July, Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi following a meeting of the party’s Rajya Sabha members headed by her. She has been under heavy medication since her discharge from hospital in August, the functionary informed. 

Sonia Gandhi, 73, had in September flown to the United States for her routine medical check-up. She was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi during her visit to America. The duo had missed the monsoon session of Parliament from September 14 to 23.

Prior leaving for the United States, Gandhi had made several internal changes in the Congress party, reconstituted the Congress Working Committee(CWC) and her team of office bearers, and established a special panel to assist her in organisational and operational matters.

Sonia Gandhi’s departure from Delhi comes at a time when there is internal churning about the recent poll debacle in Bihar and unimpressive performance in by-polls in several states. A group of 23 dissidents had also signed a letter to the party chief earlier in August, demanding organisational revamp, and the reckoning of the party’s multiple electoral defeats.

Air quality index of Delhi continues to deteriorate amidst the increasing number of coronavirus cases

Delhi’s air quality continues to remain poor as the city’s pollution due to stubble burning in the surrounding region had increased by over 20 per cent. The government agencies had warned that the air quality may dip to the “very poor” category on Friday.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 283. It was 211 on Wednesday and 171 on Tuesday. An AQI between zero to 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The deteriorating air quality also seems to have played a part in aggravating the city’s COVID-19 outbreak, a disease involving grave respiratory complications. Delhi is witnessing an inexorable surge in the coronavirus cases since the end of last month when, October 28, the daily number of fresh cases crossed the mark 5,000-mark and breached the 8,000-mark for the first time.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

When China moved away from Mao, Varavara Rao wanted to keep that flag flying high: Here is a profile of his most deranged thoughts

S. Sudhir Kumar -
The rise of Varavara Rao in the literary world happened at a time when poverty ruled the roost in our country.
Read more
Social Media

Delhi Police arrests Instagram ‘influencer’ and her friends for robbing a man and spending lavishly in Goa: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Instagram "influencer" Amrita Sethi and her two friends were arrested from Goa for robbing USD 3,300 from a man in South Delhi
Read more

Pakistani religious preacher Khadim Hussain Rizvi dead, had demanded nuclear attack on France for Prophet Mohammad cartoons

World OpIndia Staff -
Islamic cleric Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi has died in Lahore days after he had threatened France with a nuclear attack.

Republic TV says the location of its assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh is not known after court adjourned his bail plea

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV says that police and jail authorities are not clarifying where Ghanshyam Singh has been placed or in which jail he is lodged

Kirit Somaiya seeks clarification from Uddhav Thackeray over land dealings with late Anvay Naik, alleges office of profit norm violation by Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Documents show that Aaditya Thackeray was designated parter in two companies till 31 March 2020, violating office of profit norms

Facebook user slapped with defamation suit, police notice for using the terms ‘Dhritarashtra’ and ‘Penguin’ for Maharashtra govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balakrishna Deekonda sent statutory notice accusing him of defaming, degrading reputation of Maharashtra CM and his govt on Facebook

Recently Popular

News Reports

Spreading fake news regarding Sushant’s death earned YouTuber Rashid Siddiqui Rs 15 lakh and Rs 500 crore defamation suit. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, 25-year-old Rashid Siddiqui is a civil engineer from Bihar who owns the YouTube channel 'FF News' which has over 3 lakh 70 thousand subscribers.
Read more
Entertainment

‘You guys are so Left, that you have started hating even your right hand’, says Sonu Nigam as he lashes out at the media:...

OpIndia Staff -
On the 17th of November, celebrated singer Sonu Nigam uploaded a video on his YouTube account with 1.2 million subscribers, lashing out at the media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar’s neighbour in Baramati commits suicide, accuses NCP leaders of harassment in note

OpIndia Staff -
The police have informed that 6 of the 9 accused have been arrested. 3 are absconding.
Read more
Social Media

‘She said my time was up, and I was suspended’: TrueIndology says on Facebook after being suspended from Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
'TrueIndology' is a very popular account which often debunks leftist claims and propaganda about Indian history.
Read more
Crime

Rape, attempted abortion and forceful religious conversion: Shocking case of Grooming Jihad emerges from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
A shocking case of Grooming Jihad has emerged from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim doctor allegedly raped a nurse, made her pregnant and then forced her to convert to Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Rajdeep Sardesai loses his cool, says ‘does not need certificate’ after he is questioned why he gave a platform to Pakistani minister

OpIndia Staff -
"I do not need certificate of patriotism by you Dr Patra" Rajdeep Sardesai got angry when cornered by Sambit Patra
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Kashmir Walla editor Fahad Shah, accused of sexual assault, nominated by RSF for ‘prize for courage’

OpIndia Staff -
Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla, has been nominated by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) for the 'prize for courage'.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to bring law against “Love Jihad”, home ministry sends proposal to law ministry to criminalise hiding identity to lure girls

OpIndia Staff -
The Home Department of the state has forwarded a proposal regarding the law against Love Jihad to the Department of Law of the state.
Read more
News Reports

Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by either Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi, might fly out of Delhi due to rising pollution: Here is what reports indicate

OpIndia Staff -
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will fly out of Delhi on Friday, owing to the deteriorating levels of air pollution and poor air quality
Read more
Opinions

Ashok Gehlot’s latest rant is exactly why India needs to move from using the term ‘love jihad’ to ‘grooming jihad’

K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that Love Jihad was 'manufactured' by the BJP to 'divide the nation' and 'disturb communal harmony'.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladeshi ‘Tiny Terrorist’ serving jail term in Australia faces fresh terror charges after stabbing an inmate

OpIndia Staff -
‘Tiny Terrorist’ Momena Shoma was sentenced to 42 years in jail after stabbing her homestay host in the neck in 2018
Read more
OpIndia Explains

When China moved away from Mao, Varavara Rao wanted to keep that flag flying high: Here is a profile of his most deranged thoughts

S. Sudhir Kumar -
The rise of Varavara Rao in the literary world happened at a time when poverty ruled the roost in our country.
Read more
World

Arabs like to hunt Bustards of Pakistan because it is a sport and its meat is regarded as an aphrodisiac: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government considers hunting of Bustards by Arab elites as "cornerstone" of its relationship with the middle-eastern Arab regimes
Read more
News Reports

Bhutan rejects reports of Chinese village within its territory after NDTV claims of transgression based on Chinese media tweet

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting media reports of China occupying Bhutanese territories, Bhutan's Ambassador to India clarified that no village has been set up by China inside Bhutan.
Read more
World

London mosque attacker begs for jail time so he can memorize Quran from ‘start to finish’, media had termed attack a product of ‘Islamophobia’

OpIndia Staff -
During the hearing, Daniel Horton asked the court to send him jail rather than a psychiatric hospital so he could memorise the Quran
Read more
Crime

Vikas Dubey’s wife, father, brother booked by SIT for getting arms licenses under fake documents, role of officials under scanner

OpIndia Staff -
18 persons have been booked under charges of fraud, forgery and other offences for getting arms licenses and SIM cards with fake documents and affidavits.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
486,119FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com