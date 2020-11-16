Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari is not pleased with the way Congress Party is functioning, and it is visible in his recent statements after losing the Bihar elections in a close fight. Tiwari has voiced what many political analysts have been speaking about since the Bihar election results, that the Congress is becoming a burden on its allies.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari has spoken openly against the Congress and how it contributed to an election debacle in Bihar where the NDA was facing a 15-year anti-incumbency and still emerged victorious. Tiwari has raised questions about the leadership and functioning of Congress. He added that while the elections were at full swing, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were enjoying picnics on Priyanka’s place in Shimla. “Is a party run like that?”, Tiwari asked.

Tiwari also alleged that Congress leaders have been mistreating loyal party leaders. Slamming the Congress leadership, Tiwari said that despite concerns raised by senior party leaders, Congress leadership has been lackadaisical and irresponsible in their approach.

#WATCH: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaks on #BiharResults, says “…elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji’s place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it’s benefitting BJP.” pic.twitter.com/ZZXmndMJFh — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

In an interview to ANI, Tiwari said, “There was a meeting in which senior party leaders were present including Kapil Sibbal and Shashi Tharoor. They were worried about the party functioning and had written a letter. They all remained loyal to the Congress party all their lives. This is not the way to run a party. While elections were going on here, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were holidaying in Shimla. The way Congress Party is functioning, they are helping Bhartiya Janata Party.”

There is no glory in taking seats from allies if you fail to win them

Tiwari was not happy with the seat distribution in Bihar either. In an interview to Times Now, he said, “They forcefully took 70 seats but could not do even 70 rallies. Rahul Gandhi came to Bihar only for three days. He did two rallies in a single day. The Prime Minister, who is so much older to Rahul in age, did more rallies than him. Priyanka Gandhi did not even come for rallies in Bihar.”

‘Prestige is in winning seats, not in bargaining for them. Don’t be a dictator, learn the quality of accommodation from the PM and the BJP.’



– Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for Bihar debacle. pic.twitter.com/G9HuMZl3fe — BJP (@BJP4India) November 15, 2020

Tiwari criticised the Congress’ greed for seats. He said that it is more important to win seats than to just claim them for contesting from your allies.. “They should learn from their opponents. They are making Nitish Kumar Chief Minister of Bihar, who got 41 seats while BJP won 74 seats. Leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi and Kushwaha were not accommodated on Mahagathbandhan. The BJP, on the other hand, gave them 12 seats to contest in Bihar elections by taking switft decisions and good planning,” he added.

While talking about the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari lashed out at Congress for living in the past. He said it does not matter if Congress has ruled for 70 years since Independence. It won’t harm their reputation if they contest elections on lesser seats compared to their alliances. “See what happened in Uttar Pradesh. They have lost deposits on four seats in by-elections.” He mentioned how Ghulam Nabi Azad is not pleased with the party’s decisions on Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “Close aides of Ghulam Nabi Azad were not given tickets in upcoming Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tiwari asserted that the Congress leadership is trying to run a dictatorship in a democracy.

Congress has become a burden for allies?

India’s oldest party has become an entity that is no more than a ‘vote-cutter party’ for the regional allies. From Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh to Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar have lost elections as Congress failed to win seats from their quota. In recent Bihar Assembly elections, RJD won 75 seats compared to BJP that won 74 seats. However, because RJD was in alliance with Congress, the total number of seats won by Mahagathbandhan stopped at 110. As a result, Nitish Kumar is going to become Chief Minister of Bihar for another 5-year term.

As per the reports, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were holidaying in Shimla while Bihar election results were being announced. 23 senior Congress leaders have reportedly written to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi showing their displeasure over the casual behaviour of the higher officials in the party.