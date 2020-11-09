Monday, November 9, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

Sunil Gurjar’s name was echoed in the Bhanwari Devi scandal. 36-year-old Bhanwari Devi, who worked as a nurse, got in touch with some Congress leaders in connection with her transfers and postings in government hospitals. In 2011, she was abducted and subsequently killed.

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested Sunil alias Monty Gurjar in Animal Husbandry and Salt scam. He is the adopted son of former Lt. Governor of Puducherry and veteran Congress leader of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Gurjar. Sunil used his son’s nickname Monty to initiate dealings in the scam.

As per reports, the UP STF arrested Sunil from Jaipur airport minutes before he could board a flight to Dubai. He is accused of duping an Indore businessman of Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the UP animal husbandry department. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest. He is reportedly a close aide of the scam mastermind Ashish Rai who is currently lodged in Lucknow jail.

Sunil also duped his sister-in-law of 21 lakh rupees and two Gujarat based businessmen Neelambhai Patel and his brother Sandeepbhai Patel of several crores.

In September, STF arrested Santosh Mishra in connection of the said case. Mishra was former state head of a TV channel. Till now, police have made over ten arrests in the case.

Ramnarayan Gurjar, Sunil’s biological father, was Congress MLA from 2014 to 2019 for the Nasirabad seat in Ajmer district. He also contested in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress seat but lost. Sunil wanted to contest assembly elections in 2014 and 2018, but Congress decided to give the ticket to Ramnarayan Gurjar. He and his father are from Sachin Pilot’s group.

The STF also seized Gurjar’s passport and Aadhaar card. Rs 18,500 in cash, three mobile phones and a trolley bag were also seized.

Sunil’s name has been involved in many fraud cases for a long time. It has been alleged that he made crores of illicit money by selling Nagmani, magic class, and antique items. However, due to his influential position, no one dared to register a case against him.

Gurjar’s connection in Bhanwari Devi Scandal

Sunil Gurjar’s name was echoed in the Bhanwari Devi scandal. 36-year-old Bhanwari Devi, who worked as a nurse, got in touch with some Congress leaders in connection with her transfers and postings in government hospitals. In 2011, she was abducted and subsequently killed.

According to the CBI charge sheets, Bhanwari Devi made a sex tape of her with Congress leader and former minister in Rajasthan govt Mahipal Maderna with the help of Congress leader Malkhan Singh Bishnoi’s sister, Indra. She (Indra) had a political plan – she wanted to defame Maderna with the sleaze tape and see him removed from the ministry. She thought Maderna’s removal will create space for her brother, Bishnoi, in the cabinet.

CBI said Maderna’s motive for killing Bhanwari Devi was this tape. For Bishnoi, the motive behind Bhanwari Devi’s killing was the nurse’s threat to announce during a community gathering on September 7, 2011, that Malkhan Singh was her daughter’s father.

Former minister Mahipal Maderna who is currently lodged in jail, told the media before his arrest that Sunil Gurjar showed him the sex CD in the first place. It was believed that Gurjar was behind the idea of making sex CDs of Bhanwari Devi, and he also made the arrangements to get it done. He rented a house in Ajmer for creating CDs, and Bhanwari Devi stayed there several times. 

CBI ran an extensive search of Gurjar in the Bhanwari Devi case, but he managed to avoid arrest for several months. Later, after prominent names echoed in the case, CBI postponed his arrest. It is believed that Sunil used contacts of his father, Govind Singh Gurjar, to avoid arrest.

