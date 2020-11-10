Tuesday, November 10, 2020
SC to hear bail plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Sessions Court postpones hearing to Thursday: Details

The petition has been filed by Arnab's lawyer today at 10.30 am. The case will come for hearing before a two-judge bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Indira Bannerjee.

The Supreme Court will be hearing the interim bail plea of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami tomorrow. Arnab had moved Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday. The petition has been filed by Arnab’s lawyer today at 10.30 am. The case will come for hearing before a two-judge bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Indira Bannerjee.

Meanwhile, the Alibaug Sessions court had yesterday shifted Arnab Goswami’s regular bail plea hearing for today. After the Bombay High Court refused to grant interim relief to Arnab Goswami, he had moved the Alibaug Sessions Court for regular bail in the Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case. After subsequent hearing, the sessions court has postponed the hearing for the day after tomorrow. The police have argued that if the sessions court grants police custody, the bail plea becomes infructuous. The sessions court has decided to hear the bail application and the revision petition by the Mumbai police, challenging judicial custody of Arnab Goswami and demanding police custody, day after tomorrow (Thursday).

A division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition by Friday. 

Mumbai police continues to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV employees

Amidst all this, Mumbai police’s witch-hunt against Republic TV and its employees continues unabated. The Mumbai police picked up Republic TV’s Assistant VP Ghanshyam today morning. Later he was produced in the Qila court with his head covered in a black cloth. The shocking visuals shared by Republic TV showed a man, presumably Ghanshyam Singh, with his head covered in a black cloth, led by men in plain clothes in the Qila court premises.

Prior to this, there were reports on how, the Mumbai police, in a bid to harass and intimidate the journalist, sent a team of 10 police officers to question him. After physically assaulting and arresting him over unfounded allegations, the Mumbai police reportedly sent a team of 10 police officers to interrogate Arnab Goswami in the Taloja jail on Monday.

