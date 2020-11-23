In a blistering attack against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, the BJP Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya said that the Owaisi brothers did not allow any development but only Rohingya Muslims in old Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media, Surya said, “It is laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven’t allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India & everything that India stands for.”

Surya was addressing media ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, which are scheduled to be held on December 1 and regarded as a triangular contest between AIMIM, TRS and BJP. The results of the same will be announced on December 4.

Surya continued slamming Owaisi, comparing him to the founder of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He said, “Asaduddin Owaisi speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking.”

“They say give us 15 minutes and we will show Hindus their place. We don’t want such razakars to come back in the power (Owaisi). If you vote for Owaisi here he becomes strong in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” Surya said.

Fight in Telangana between KCR’s farmhouse governance and PM Modi’s good governance: Surya

Surya was also critical of the Telangana CM KCR, saying that the leader was apathetic to the sufferings of his state residents and indulged in “farmhouse governance”.

“PM Modi has visited several places ravaged by floods across the country. He visited West Bengal, Kerala and other places hit by natural calamity. Unfortunately, KCR in Telangana never comes out of his farmhouse. Today, the fight in Telangana is between Narendra Modi’s good governance model and KCR’s farmhouse governance,” Surya said.

Surya also added that KCR wants to turn Hyderabad into Istanbul, the capital of Turkey, an Islamic nation whose President keeps speaking against India. It is for this reason the TRS is in alliance with the AIMIM as they want Hyderabad to be Pakistan, Surya claimed.

Congress has lost its political relevance: Tejasvi Suryan

Regarding the Congress party’s chance in the upcoming GHMC polls, Surya cavalierly dismissed them as a party with no political relevance. When asked about the Congress party, Surya said, “I don’t want to waste my time talking about a political party which has no political relevance.”