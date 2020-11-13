Bihar: Congress leaders engage in fist fight, verbal abuse in major showdown

The Congress party, which has been at the epicentre of criticism for sinking the chances of the Mahagatbandhan to ace the recent Bihar elections is now embroiled in yet another controversy. Just three days after losing the polls, Congress leaders have now been calling each other names and exchanging blows.

The incident took place on Friday at the Bihar Congress Pradesh headquarters in Sadakat Ashram during a party meeting of the newly-elected MLAs. During the meeting, the MLAs broke into a scuffle after a Congress MLA Vijay Shankar Dubey was called a ‘thief’ by supporters of another newly-elected Congress MLA Siddharth. The controversy began over the decision to choose the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Following a heated argument between the two MLAs and their supporters, they resorted to hurling expletives and exchanging blows.

While Dubey was elected from Maharajganj constituency, Siddharth has been elected from the Vikram constituency. It is said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress Screening Committee chairman Avinash Pandey were also present in this meeting.

#WATCH | Bihar: A ruckus erupted at Congress office in Patna during Congress Legislative Party meeting (CLP) today; Chhattisgarh CM & party leader Bhupesh Baghel was also present. pic.twitter.com/B2DQBHkezC — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Congress party sinks the fortunes of RJD in Bihar elections

In the recently concluded Bihar elections, analysts believe the fact that RJD allied with Congress may have been the reason the Mahagathbandhan failed. Congress contested on 70 seats of which it won just 19 seats, thereby bringing down the Mahagathbandhan tally in an election that was so closely fought.

As per reports, Bihar Congress leaders feel that the top leadership failed to understand the pulse on ground. Several top candidates who might have won were dropped. The local leaders are especially upset with the fact that leaders from outside the state, with zero, connect to ground reality, were calling the shots.

The disastrous results in assembly elections is not the only concern with Congress which is also struggling to have an inspiring leadership. The entitlement of the Gandhis who cannot seem to let go of the power and adds to their woes. With the Congress fighting for its relevance, one can only wait and watch which way things go for the grand old party.