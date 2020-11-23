Monday, November 23, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: 'Dead' Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

Since the body was covered in protective gear as per Coronavirus protocols, the family of Shibdas Banerjee failed to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Dibakar Dutta
Bengal: Hospital mixes up patient identities, declares alive man dead
representational image, courtesy: Deccan Chronicle
75

A hospital in Khardah city in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been accused of gross negligence. In a shocking incident, the hospital had declared a fully recovered Coronavirus patient, Shibdas Banerjee, as dead by confusing him with another elderly patient, Mohinimohan Mukherjee, in the hospital.

As per reports, Shibdas Banerjee and Mohinimohan Mukherjee were admitted to the Balrampur Basu Hospital on the same day of November 5. On November 7, both of them were referred to the Barasat Covid-19 hospital. However, at that time, only one vacant bed was available. After consultation with the doctors, Mohinimohan Mukherjee was transferred to the new hospital instead of Shibdas Banerjee. But as luck would have it, some of the latter’s hospital admission documents got mixed with the former’s, resulting in Mohinimohan Mukherjee getting admitted under the name of Shibdas Banerjee.

On 13 November, Mukherjee passed away and the hospital authorities instead contacted the family of Shibdas Mukherjee. It was revealed that his family was handed over the dead body of Mohinimohan Mukherjee instead, who performed the cremation, believing it was Shibdas Banerjee. Since the body was covered in protective gear as per Coronavirus protocols, the family of Shibdas Banerjee failed to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Health Department seeks strict action against hospital staff

The incident came to light when the family of Mohinimohan Mukherjee was called by the hospital staff to inform about Shibdas Banerjee’s recovery. When the family members pointed out that they did not know the patient, the hospital staff was alarmed. The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were then informed by the hospital authorities of the mismatch, post which they visited the hospital and brought him home.

It is important to point that the family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when informed by the hospital staff about the negligence on their part. ABP News reported that the Health Department has found allegations of medical negligence to be true against 4-5 workers, employed with the Balrampur Basu Hospital. It has also sought strict action against the accused health workers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal coronavirus, coronavirus cases, Bengal covid hospital
Dibakar Dutta

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

Dibakar Dutta -
The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when they were informed by the hospital staff that he is alive.
Read more

NDTV journalist spreads fake news regarding IMA scam accused ex-Congress MLA Roshan Baig, wrongly drags BJP

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
After several netizens pointed out the error, Gunasekar posted another tweet with correct information that Baig was never with BJP.

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.

Kerala: Marriage between Christian woman and Muslim man upsets faithfuls, attending bishop says sorry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mar Mathew Vaniyakizhakkel, former bishop of Satna, has said he is sorry for having attended a marriage function of a Christian woman with a Muslim man.

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
News Reports

Politicians, Bollywood and Underworld: The NN Vohra Committee report in 1993 highlighted the unholy nexus that broke India. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking concrete action on the Vohra Committee Report submitted in 1993 opening a can of worms.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Arunachal shares border with Tibet not China’: CM Pema Khandu calls out China’s illegal occupation of Tibet

OpIndia Staff -
Arunachal CM Pema Khandu once again called out China's long standing claim of Arunachal being a part of China’s southern Tibet region
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘Dead’ Coronavirus patient found alive days later, hospital accused of negligence

Dibakar Dutta -
The family members of Shibdas Banerjee were mourning his death and conducting his funeral rituals when they were informed by the hospital staff that he is alive.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

NDTV journalist spreads fake news regarding IMA scam accused ex-Congress MLA Roshan Baig, wrongly drags BJP

OpIndia Staff -
After several netizens pointed out the error, Gunasekar posted another tweet with correct information that Baig was never with BJP.
Read more
News Reports

Hathras case: All 4 accused taken to Gujarat for lie-detector and brain mapping tests, kin demand narco test on victim’s family too

OpIndia Staff -
The Hathras accused have been taken from Aligarh Jail to Gandhinagar by a team of CBI personnel and Hathras police.
Read more
News Reports

As Delhi chokes yet again, the blame sits squarely on Delhi government’s shoulders. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
The environmental cess is collected from the trucks that enter Delhi every day, and as a part of every litre of diesel sold in the NCR.
Read more
News Reports

Umar Khalid ‘remotely-controlled’ Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots, timed it to Trump’s visit for international media coverage: Read details of fresh charge sheet

OpIndia Staff -
The supplementary charge sheet was filed under the UAPA sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act), 17 (collecting funds for terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy).
Read more
Politics

It is offensive to pretend that anyone is shocked by Kerala’s draconian new censorship law

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communists who once ruled Bengal with an iron hand would laugh at his Kerala's new draconian law. Kim Jong Un would be so unimpressed.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Marriage between Christian woman and Muslim man upsets faithfuls, attending bishop says sorry

OpIndia Staff -
Mar Mathew Vaniyakizhakkel, former bishop of Satna, has said he is sorry for having attended a marriage function of a Christian woman with a Muslim man.
Read more
News Reports

Police Medal awardee Delhi Police ASI turned out to be an ‘informant’ of gangster who extorted rich businessmen

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police personnel ASI Rajbir Singh emerged as a mastermind behind an extortion case in national capital
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Tension in Katihar district after Islamist mob desecrate, vandalise Chhath Puja ghat

OpIndia Staff -
One local person informed that the son-in-law of a local Islamic cleric was involved in the disruption of Chhath Puja festivities
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,705FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com