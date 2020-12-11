Friday, December 11, 2020
Home News Reports What is the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association? Meet its president and HDFC Bank's 'neighbourhood...
News Reports
Updated:

What is the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association? Meet its president and HDFC Bank’s ‘neighbourhood hero’ Ashok Singh Garcha

There is a certain person on social media who has become a meme on the internet. He goes by the name of Ashok Singh Garcha and claims to be the president of Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association (AIAA). His bio on Twitter shows that he preaches "JEWISH/CHRISTIAN/MUSLIM and SIKH UNITY".

K Bhattacharjee
AIAA president Ashok Singh Garcha
YouTube Screengrab/HDFC Bank
291

There is a certain person on social media who has become a meme on the internet. He goes by the name of Ashok Singh Garcha and claims to be the president of Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association (AIAA). His bio on Twitter shows that he preaches “JEWISH/CHRISTIAN/MUSLIM and SIKH UNITY”. He has obviously not been very successful because if he had been, he would have already been summoned to resolve the Palestinian conflict.

Nonetheless, his posturing on social media gives one the impression that he believes a peace between the said communities could break out any moment. But during the presidential tenure of Ashok Singh Garcha at AIAA, such a peace has failed to materialize and Afghan Sikhs have continued to come into Hindu-majority India to escape the hellhole in their native countries. But such a stellar record at failure, matched only by Rahul Gandhi, does not appear to threaten his position as the president of AIAA.

Twitter profile of Ashok Singh Garcha

Amusingly enough, HDFC Bank designated Ashok Singh Garcha as their “neighbourhood hero” from Ludhiana for providing food to underprivileged residents. The award was presented in August 2020. Before we proceed further, it is pertinent to state it outright that claims that Sikhism is “Indo-Abrahamic” is proper nonsense and has no connection with reality whatsoever.

Garcha receives HDFC’s endorsement

We visited the website mentioned in Garcha’s profile in order to learn more about the association. According to the website, “The AIAA (Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association) is an inter-faith association of the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic faiths based upon their shared faith traditions and beliefs.” “The Abrahamics and the Indo-Abrahamics comprise almost 75% of the world’s population and form the single largest global collective of religions with shared root ideologies and practices,” it adds.

The AIAA believes that Sikhism and sects such as Radha Soami, Ravidasia, Kabir Panthi, Satnami, Eksarna Sankardev, Sacha Sauda, Sri Narayan Dharam Paripalan, Namdev, Sai Baba, Sindhi sects etc. are ‘Indo-Abrahamic’ faiths. On his profile, Garcha claims that Sikhism is ‘Indo-Abrahamic’, ‘Deen-Dharmic’, ‘Sanatan-Semetic’.

Harebrained ideas of Ashok Singh Garcha

The AIAA states, “The relationship between the Indic and Indo-Abrahamic religions is well understood and acknowledged. However, the equally close kinship between the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic religions is not so well understood and expounded. The AIAA is incorporated to remove this void of ignorance about the third largest genre of world religions in world theology.”

Ashok Singh Garcha also has some extremely novel ideas such as his theory that on the culinary traditions manifested in Kurkure, the snack. According to him, “Kurkure are an Indo-Western snack arising out of the syncretisation of the culinary traditions of India with that of the West.” We cannot be sure whether he is serious or being sarcastic.

Ashok Singh Garcha on Kurkure

It appears that he wishes to portray Sikhism as the “most globally connected” in the world. He has said in the past, “Sikhism is the common link factor between the major religions of the world. The Indo-Abrahamic Sikhs have ideological cosanguinity, common descent, with the Abrahamic as well as Indic religions.” From his tweets, it is quite evident that he wishes to distance Sikhs from Hindus and associated religions such as Buddhism and Jainism and associate Sikhism with Abrahamic faiths instead.

However, Garcha does not have the support of the core constituency he seeks to address: The Sikhs. Sikhs on social media, the extremely few who do interact with him, are quite clearly sick of him and have been spotted calling him a ‘senile fool’. We also discovered that Ashok Singh Garcha was formerly associated with the Congress party. When a user said that he was peddling these weird ideas to further his political career, he did not deny being associated with the party.

Sikhs are not too fond of Ashok Singh Garcha, clearly

We have found some media reports from the past which call Garcha a “senior” Congress leader. In 2009, he had questioned the candidature of party spokesperson Manish Tewari from Ludhiana for the Lok Sabha Elections that year. But later, the then general secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress claimed that Garcha did not even hold preliminary membership of the party. But Garcha claimed that he was a Congressman because he had strong faith in the ideology of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Our ‘investigation’ also revealed that it was not the first time that Garcha has been called a “senile fool”. One would assume that in the Garcha school of thought, success is the ability to go from the first instance of being called ‘”senile fool” to the next without any loss of enthusiasm.

Probably not the first time he was called a senile fool either

Even as he continues to disassociate Sikhism from Hinduism, Garcha goes overboard in trying to build kinship with other religions. There is no evidence to suggest that Jews, Christians or Muslims are enthusiastic about embracing Sikhs in the ‘Abrahamic’ fold. According to him, “The Indo Abrahamic Sikhs are brothers and religious kinsmen of the Abrahamic Jews/Christians/Muslims”.

The many delusions of Ashok Singh Garcha

Ashok Singh Garcha has also floated numerous other problematic nonsense. In May this year, he floated the idea of ‘Delhi Takht 2020’, which is supposed to be a “patriotic, nationalist movement of Indian Sikhs to have Sikhs ruling over the country by 2050 AD”. When asked how he intends to carry it out, he said the plan is for “Sikhs to build a coalition with majority and minority communities to form a govt as per the constitution.”

Garcha’s Delhi Takht Agenda

The objectives of the AIAA, meanwhile, include “To network worldwide with the Abrahamics and make the Indo-Abrahamic emigrants like the Sikhs, Sindhis, Radha Soamis, Ravidasia, Satnami, Shirdi Sai Baba, Eksarna etc feel welcomed and comfortable in Abrahamic countries of Europe, Americas, Australia, Middle East, Africa” and “To network with the Indics and make the Abrahamics (Jew/Christian/Muslim ) feel welcome and at home in India, and vice versa for the Indics (Hindu/ Buddhist/Jain) outside India.”

Some have even claimed that certain individuals with their surname ‘Garcha’ have stopped using their surnames because of the nonsense that the president of AIAA has come up with. Unfortunately, we cannot as of this moment verify the authenticity of these claims.

Well…

Needless to say, hardly anyone takes Garcha seriously, but he does have a section of followers who mainly interact with him for comic relief. He has inevitably ended up becoming a meme on the internet where people use his antics for laughs. Some meme enthusiasts have cast him as a fanfic superhero who has been named ‘Dharmo-Semetic Garchos’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAbrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
Opinions

Justin Trudeau hates our jawan and our kisan: Here is why our elites still love him

Abhishek Banerjee -
With no provocation, Justin Trudeau waded into the matter, saying he wants to stand up for right to peaceful protest in India
Read more

Rahul Gandhi finally talks about how little Congress did for farmers, but to target PM Modi: Here is how his beautiful mind works

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi shared 2013 data, when UPA was in power, to attack BJP on disparities of farm income in various states

Mahua Moitra’s tweet on ‘street power’ explains why some ‘communal Hindus’ have no love lost for Mahatma Gandhi

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Mahua Moitra suggested on Wednesday that street power was more important than having a majority in the Parliament.

Shehla Rashid’s father gets 10 crores defamation notice after alleging his daughter’s collusion with anti-India forces

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former leader of J and K Poeple's Movement has sent a defamation notice to Shehla Rashid's father.

UP police stop wedding after bride’s family files kidnapping complaint, media spins it to claim misuse of love-jihad law

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh police were responding to a report by The Indian Express, which accused them of misusing the new law on 'Love Jihad'

Recently Popular

Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
World

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
News Reports

‘Naxal movement was always a farmers movement’: Farmer org reveals demand to release urban Naxals and Delhi riots accused

OpIndia Staff -
Farmers protest, mostly by Punjab farmers, has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the 'tukde tukde' of India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Subramanian Swamy likely to sue BBC journalist Stephen Sackur for accusing him of endorsing discrimination against Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, in his interview with BJP leader Ram Madhav, attributed Subramanian Swamy saying that Muslims are not equal
Read more
News Reports

Growing awareness about grooming jihad turns neighbours, lawyers, relatives into informers of interfaith relationships in UP: Report

OpIndia Staff -
People in Uttar Pradesh have become vigilant to safeguard their daughters from growing menace of grooming jihad
Read more
News Reports

What is the Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association? Meet its president and HDFC Bank’s ‘neighbourhood hero’ Ashok Singh Garcha

K Bhattacharjee -
Ashok Singh Garcha, a former Congress leader, is the president of Abrahamic and Indo-Abrahamic Association (AIAA).
Read more
News Reports

While misled farmers continue to protest, Delhi’s cab driver, also a farmer from Punjab, explains how new farm laws are in farmers’ interest

OpIndia Staff -
The cab driver cum farmer explained how contrary to the apprehensions, the new agriculture laws are actually beneficial for the farmers
Read more
News Reports

Iqbal, accused of murder in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, granted bail by HC because 4 other co-accused are already out on bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Iqbal was earlier granted bail by a local court on a surety bond of ₹20,000 on June. However, he was not released due to his involvement in another murder case.
Read more
News Reports

Drone Prathap, who had crash-landed after OpIndia fact-check, rumoured to be entering the house of Bigg Boss Kannada

OpIndia Staff -
Although no official announcement has been made, rumours on media and social media suggest Drone Prathap will join Bigg Boss Kannada
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

“Bengal, here we come”: Republic Media Network announces the launch of its Bengali news channel

OpIndia Staff -
Announcing launch of Bengali news channel, Republic TV said it is looking for reporters with experience in Bengali news channels
Read more
News Reports

Chinese debt trap: Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed says China’s banks not giving ‘breathing space’ even in the pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese Banks have asked the Maldives to pay back their debt of $15 million in the next 14 days, says Nasheed.
Read more
World

China demands that participants critical of Beijing are banned, EU responds by cancelling China-Europe Trade Forum: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
China has been handed yet another embarrassment after the cancellation of China-Europe Trade Forum, post the preposterous demands
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,468FollowersFollow
20,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com