Troubles do not seem to end for Trinamool Congress ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, as another TMC MLA Banasri Maity submitted her resignation from the party today. “I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) as well as from each & every post or assignment given to me in connection with my membership of the party”, Maity wrote in her resignation letter addressed to party president Mamata Banerjee.

Image of Maiti’s resignation (Source: Anandabazar Patrika)

Maity, who represents Kanthi Uttar constituency in East Midnapore district, said that she was toeing the line of Suvendu Adhikari in resigning from the party as he is the one who brought her into politics. “I came to politics holding the hand of Suvendu Adhikari. Hence I have decided that wherever he goes, I will follow him”, she said. The TMC leader was also the working president of the party’s Medinipur Purba district unit.

She has not yet resigned from the post of MLA. Banasri Maity is a two-term MLA from TMC, she had won from Kanthi Uttar in 2011 also before winning in 2016.

It is rumoured that Maity will join BJP during the visit of Amit Shah to the state on December 19 and 20. She is expected to resign from the assembly after joining BJP.

Several senior TMC leaders have resigned from TMC

After the top TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation on December 16 following a prolonged discontentment with the party, a string of party leaders submitted their resignations within the last 72 hours. The TMC leaders who have submitted resignations from the party include Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore Assembly constituency, Col. (Rtd) Diptangshu Chaudhary who resigned as the Advisor of the CMO’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the Chairman of Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Abhijit Acharya quit as the Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman.

West Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh had claimed earlier today that 60-65 leaders are likely to quit the TMC by January 2021. Several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari are speculated to join the BJP during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on December 19.