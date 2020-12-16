Wednesday, December 16, 2020
TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to the state, BJP welcomes the move

Adhikari's resignation from the state Assembly is being seen in connection with the Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal on December 19-20

OpIndia Staff
Suvendu Adhikari resigns from WB Assembly
Suvendu Adhikari (via Facebook)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) stalwart Suvendu Adhikari has submitted his resignation today as MLA from the West Bengal Assembly amid the speculations of him joining the BJP. Last month, Adhikari had resigned as the Transport Minister of the state after he was replaced as the Chairman of the Hoogly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

The political sphere is rife with rumours of resentment between Adhikari and his party. These rumours grew stronger after he did not mention the name of his party and party’s head Mamata Banerjee while speaking at a rally in Nandigram last month. The party had even accused Adhikari of helping the BJP. Adhikari had reportedly been skipping important cabinet meeting for some time and had been holding rallies without using the flag of the TMC. He had also refused to meet election strategist Prashant Kishore.

Adhikari’s resignation from the state Assembly is being seen in connection with the Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal on December 19-20. Recently, the party had expelled Kanishka Panda, who is perceived to a close aide of Adhikari. Panda, who was the general secretary of the party at East Midnapore, had reportedly questioned the party leadership for withdrawing Adhikari’s security.

BJP welcomes the resignation of Suvendu Adhikari

Former TMC leader and BJP vice-president Mukul Roy welcomed the news of Adhikari resigning from the assembly. He said: “The day Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the ministerial post, I had told I will be happy if he leaves TMC and we will welcome him. Today he has resigned from the membership of West Bengal legislative assembly and I welcome his decision.”

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also commented on the development, saying,  “It was bound to happen. Many MLAs left TMC earlier too and joined our party. There’s no democracy or respect for people in TMC. Those who want to join in the change in Bengal and contribute to its development are leaving TMC and joining us”.

Yesterday, BJP MP  from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik had said that Suvendu Adhikari is likely to join BJP soon. “The wait is about to end and we might hear the good news soon that Shubhendu Adhikari is joining BJP. Shubhendu Adhikari is a popular leader and has made important contributions towards the betterment of his constituency. If such a leader will join the BJP, the party will be prosperous. We believe that we are going to get the good news soon,” Pramanik had told ANI.

Patnaik had added that many other seniors as well as junior leaders are in touch with BJP and they might join the party soon. “If we take all the TMC leaders who are in touch with us, then TMC’s numbers (in legislative assembly) will lessen before 2021 assembly elections,” he had stated.

Adhikari’s exit might be a setback for the TMC

Adhikari is expected to join the BJP during the Home Minister’s visit to the state. If that happens, the TMC might be looking at a major setback ahead of Assembly elections in the state. Adhikari’s exit from TMC might prove fatal for the party as he is believed to have influence in more than 80 Assembly seats in addition to the clout he retains in the party.

If Subhendu Adhikari joined BJP, it will have a huge impact mostly in South Bengal, old Midnapore, West Midnapore, and many other areas like Murshidabad, Nisith Pramanik had said. He had added, “In 2019, the people of North Bengal had overthrown the Trinamool Congress. The party has a bit of grip in South Bengal. But if Shubhendu Adhikari joins BJP, they’ll lose that too.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

