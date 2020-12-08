Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’, Delhi Police rubbishes Aam Aadmi Party’s claims

Earlier on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party had claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was put under 'house arrest' by Delhi Police after he met the protesting 'farmers'.

OpIndia Staff
275

Delhi Police on Tuesday has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party’s claims that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is put under house arrest.

Police said that the security is increased around CM’s house to avoid clash between AAP and other party workers. As quoted by ANI, Delhi Police’s DCP, North Anto Alphonse said that the CM has not been put under house arrest.

Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi Chief Minister returned from meeting the farmers at Singhu border and extended support for Bharat Bandh, Delhi Police put up barricades around his house creating a ‘house arrest’ like situation.

He claimed that no one was allowed to meet Kejriwal upon his return yesterday.

However, Delhi Police has now rubbished these claim.

In a tweet, DCP North Delhi shared an image outside Delhi CM’s house and said that he continues to exercise his right to free movement within the law of the land. The DCP North Delhi reiterated that AAP’s claim of Kejriwal put under house arrest is incorrect.

