Arvind Kejriwal not under ‘house arrest’, Delhi Police rubbishes Aam Aadmi Party’s claims

Delhi Police on Tuesday has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party’s claims that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is put under house arrest.

It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi https://t.co/pc4WJAxZek — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Police said that the security is increased around CM’s house to avoid clash between AAP and other party workers. As quoted by ANI, Delhi Police’s DCP, North Anto Alphonse said that the CM has not been put under house arrest.

Aam Aadmi Party had tweeted earlier today claiming that Kejriwal was put under house arrest by Delhi Police.

Important :



BJP’s Delhi Police has put Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday



No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence#आज_भारत_बंद_है#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also claimed that after Delhi Chief Minister returned from meeting the farmers at Singhu border and extended support for Bharat Bandh, Delhi Police put up barricades around his house creating a ‘house arrest’ like situation.

No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence: Saurabh Bharadwaj https://t.co/uuz6HrR6xd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

He claimed that no one was allowed to meet Kejriwal upon his return yesterday.

However, Delhi Police has now rubbished these claim.

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

In a tweet, DCP North Delhi shared an image outside Delhi CM’s house and said that he continues to exercise his right to free movement within the law of the land. The DCP North Delhi reiterated that AAP’s claim of Kejriwal put under house arrest is incorrect.