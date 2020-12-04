It what comes across as a significant FCRA violation and threat to the national security, the ‘Ajmal Foundation’ belonging to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has been accused of receiving foreign funding to a tune of Rs 69.55 crore from various dubious sources which have been primarily engaged in terror financing and money laundering activities, by legal activist group Legal Rights Observatory.

LRO has further stated that Rs 2.05 crore from the above amount has been spent by the NGO for its actual purpose of ‘education’ and the rest of the amount has been routed to AIUDF, an Islamist party run by Ajmal, to counter the nationalist parties in Assam.

In a thread of Tweets, Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) reveals the names of various Islamic terror groups based in Turkey, Palestine and the United Kingdom, which have been funding Ajmal Foundation.

#FCRAViolation Ajmal Foundation of @BadruddinAjmal got Rs 69.55 Cr for educn, used only Rs 2.05 Cr for it, rest routed for #AIUDF, to counter @himantabiswa‘s #Hindutva juggernaut, #Turkish n UK terror grps funded it in crores! Wrote @HMOIndia for #FCRA cancellation. Details here+ pic.twitter.com/xqIbbhqb7V — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) December 3, 2020

AIUDF’s links with various foreign-based terror organisation

UK-based Al Imdaad Foundation, one of the donors to Ajmal Foundation is reportedly known for its links with Palestinian terror group Hamas, which has financed numerous suicide bombings in Palestine against Israelis. The foundation collects Halal Certification fees in millions and channelises that money to fund various error activities, Tweets LRO.

Ajmal donor Al Imdaad Foundation UK is directly linked to Palestinian Intifada spearheading terror group Hamas which financed numerous suicide bombings in Palestine against Israelis. It collects Halal Certification fees in millions and channels that money to fund terror acts ++ pic.twitter.com/VbNx5J9qRM — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) December 3, 2020

An Australian sanding committee report said: “2nd Palestinian Intifada.”Al-Imdaad Foundation – a South African charity, the British branch of which has previously partnered with Viva Palestina- pro-Hamas charity established by George Galloway n that included Hamas activists among its staff”.

The next terror group providing funds to the Badruddin Ajmal owned NGO is Ummah Welfare Trust in the UK. This Islamic terror organisation is accused of money laundering and terror financing, reported LRO. A Gulf-based newspaper Al Arabiya had reported that The Ummah Welfare Trust has been designated as a terrorist entity by the US Treasury in the past.

Meanwhile, Ajmal’s Turkey-based donor- Insani Yardim Vakfi is well known for its direct links with Al-Queda and Global Jihad Network. According to a Nordic monitor report, this group in 2014 had supplied arms to Al-Queda backed terror groups in Syria. This group is also said to have links with Popular Front Of India (PFI), which has a history of committing violence to further the cause of Radical Islam.

The radical Islamic organisations PFI and SIMI are notoriously known for funding various anti-national activities in the country. Recently, the Sufi Islamic Board had revealed that the radical Islamist organization PFI is linked to the notorious global terrorist organization ISIS. The people associated with PFI continue to attend meetings of al-Qaeda affiliated organizations.

This Turkish backed Insani Yardim Vakfi group is also said to have met PFI leaders in the year 2018.

Leaders of the Turkish backed Insani Yardim Vakfi meet PFI members in 2018 (source: www.ournortheast.com)

Moreover, another donor of this foundation- Muslim Aid UK reportedly has links with Kashmir based terrorist organisation Hizb Ul Mujahidin. The local newspaper of Assam- The Sentinel has elaborately reported about Muslim Aid UK and its dirty terror connections, said LRO.

Ajmal Donor number 5- Muslim Aid UK is known for its direct connections with #Kashmiri terror group Hizb Ul Mujahiddin. Assamese newspaper The Sentinel @Sentinel_Assam has elaborately reported about Muslim Aid UK n its dirty terror connections! pic.twitter.com/Ya8e3m4nB2 — Legal Rights Observatory- LRO (@LegalLro) December 3, 2020

LRO has written a letter to the Union Home Ministry stating that the Ajmal Foundation has violated the rule of the land and its FCRA license needs to be scrapped.

AIUDF and controversies

Badruddin Ajmal and his party AIUDF have been marred with various controversies and accused of carrying out several illegal activities in the past.

Recently, while speaking on bringing strict laws to deal with the emerging menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) in Assam, Health and Education Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma had accused Badruddin Ajmal’s party and supporters of victimising young and vulnerable girls of Assam. He had claimed that the Assamese daughters are becoming victims of “Ajmal’s culture” on Facebook. He emphasised that Islamic fundamentalists, encouraged by leaders like Badruddin Ajmal have been promoting the targeting of Hindu Assamese girls by Muslim men, often under false identities.

Last year, Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat had cited the example of AIUDF, to explain the rapid influx of illegal Bangladeshi Muslims in North-east.

In 2012, AIUDF was accused of providing training to jihadist forces in Assam.

Congress ties up with AIUDF for the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections

For the uninitiated, the Congress party is set for an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for the Assembly Elections in the state scheduled for 2021. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that the Congress party was open to joining hands with all those who opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and insisted that an alliance with AIUDF alone may benefit the party.

The BJP, for its part, has slammed the alliance and asserted that it revealed the anti-Assamese nature of the party. The BJP also called it “conspiracy hatched to harm the State”.

“There was a massive change in the State’s demography during that period. So much was the change that the indigenous people were forced to flee from their lands,” the BJP stated. “Infiltration of immigrants reached its peak during the Congress’ rule in the state,” it added.