Monday, December 7, 2020
One BJP worker dead in crude bomb attack, Tejasvi Surya calls Bengal police a ‘disgrace to India’s famed police forces’: Read details

“Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw," BJYM chief Tejasvi Surya shared on Twitter. BJP leaders have alleged that TMC-backed goons also opened fire at the rally.

OpIndia Staff
BJP rally attacked by TMC goons
BJP Leader Tejasvi Surya shared images and videos of WB Police brutality against BJP Karyakartas (Image: Tejasvi Surya Twitter Account Tejasvi_Surya)
241

On December 7, West Bengal became a war zone when the police attacked BJP workers during a protest against the WB government at Tinbatti. BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, highlighting the police brutalities against peaceful protestors said, “Many BJP workers injured during their peaceful protest. #Democracy being murdered in WB.”

In another tweet, Surya urged media to report the incident. He said,”If you will not speak up against these atrocities today, you will be failing in your duties. This is beyond party politics. This is the question of India’s democracy. Look at this. It looks like a war zone. Will you raise your voice against this?”

As per the reports, police have used tear gas shells & water cannon on BJP Yuva Morcha workers. Surya has levelled severe allegations against the West Bengal police, claiming that they had attacked the BJYM workers with crude bombs. While several were injured, one worker has been confirmed dead. He said, “Sri Ulen Roy, a senior BJP karyakarta, succumbed to splinter injuries caused by the country bombs that Mamata’s police threw.”

IT cell chief and BJP leader Akshay Singh shared a series of Tweets in which he shared information about the attack on BJP workers. In one of his tweets, he has shared a video of police attacking the protesting Karyakartas.

In another tweet, Singh shared a video of police using water canons on the workers.

National General Secretary, BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya shared a video in which it was clearly visible that the police were firing tear gas shells. He alleged that while police were throwing tear gas shells, the TMC goons standing next to them were throwing country-made bombs.

Heavy police force deployed

There were two rallies scheduled for BJP’s Uttar Kanya Abhiyan. Uttar Kanya is the state secretariat in North Bengal. Thousands of BJP workers were scheduled to join the rallies along with BJP West Bengal and national leaders. For bother rallies, a heavy West Bengal Police force was deployed. As per the reports, they had tear gas shells, water cannons and other anti-riot equipment to control the crowd.

ANI quoted BJP leader Laxman Garui saying, “Trinamool Congress-backed goons opened fire at the rally. They are trying to intimidate the opposition before the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal by unleashing political violence.” TMC has denied the allegations that TMC goons attacked BJP rally. TMC’s Bidhan Upadhyay counter-attacked BJP and said it was BJP workers who were carrying bombs. He said, “The BJP had a rally in which people were carrying bombs. Some of our people were in the vicinity and carrying out a local government scheme drive. BJP workers attacked us under the guise of the rally. We condemn this.”

BJP to hold protest at BJP state office

OpIndia talked to Kalicharan Shaw, Member of Media Department BJP West Bengal, about the rally and police brutality. He said that the protests were held against the Mamta government as it has failed its promise of the development of North Bengal. He said that in 2014, she ensured that development work in North West Bengal would be on her priority list, but she failed to do so. Shaw further informed about the death of the senior leader of BJP, Sri Ulen Roy. “We are holding a protest against the police brutality at 5:30 PM at BJP state office,” he further added.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

