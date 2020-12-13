Sunday, December 13, 2020
West Bengal: BJP booth president Saikat Bhawal hacked to death allegedly by TMC workers

Dilip Ghosh said that TMC was ensuring the release of notorious criminals from prison so as to perpetrate such barbaric attacks on the Opposition parties.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: BJP worker Saikat Bhawal bludgeoned to death by TMC goons
BJP worker Saikat Bhawal (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Kailash Vijayvargiya)
In a gruesome incident, a BJP booth president named Saikat Bhawal was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by Trinamool (TMC) goons on Saturday evening. The incident took place during a public outreach programme of the BJP in Halishahar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Citing BJP sources, ABP Ananda reported that Saikat had gone to meet people, as a part of BJP’s public outreach programme, when he was assaulted by Trinamool Congress goons. The BJP has alleged that he was then stabbed by sharp weapons.

The BJP booth President was then rushed to Kalyani Medical College where he was declared dead on arrival. Several other BJP workers were injured in the attack. The area, where the incident took place, has remained tense ever since the incident. No accused has been arrested so far.

BJP leaders condemn killing of Saikat Bhawal

While taking to Twitter, State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh sighed, “The brutal death of Saikat Bhawal at Halishahar (North 24 Parganas) is a sign of how bloody the upcoming Bengal Assembly elections are going to be.” He added that Saikat was murdered publicly by TMC thugs while 8 other individuals were injured.

He had also said that the party was ensuring the release of notorious criminals from prison so as to perpetrate such barbaric attacks on the Opposition parties. “The credibility of the police has diminished”, he reiterated.

BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, stated that he would not let down the BJP workers, who are witnessing the atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress leaders, in the State of West Bengal. “Yesterday, another young Karyakarta Saikat Bhawat lost his life. Bamboozled Mamata Banerjee has lost her sense and has become (a) threat to the integrity of India.”

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted, “The political terrorism of TMC is underway in West Bengal. In ward no. 6 and 9 of Halishahar, TMC goons have attacked and injured 6 BJP workers. One worker, Saikat Bhawal has lost his life and another worker, Khalani Das is in critical condition.”

Trinamool Congress dubs incident as personal rivalry

While speaking to ABP Ananda, Trinamool Congress leader Subodh Adhikari said, “I think this is a case of personal rivalry. They (BJP) are trying to give it a political angle. Politics has nothing to do with his death.” Another party leader, Partha Bhowmik has blamed the BJP for orchestrating attacks on its own party workers.

Convoy of senior BJP leaders attacked by TMC goons

The convoy of JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya were attacked when they were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. ‘Protesters’ gathered on the streets, attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing and also pelted stones at the vehicle. Videos had surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags were seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

Sharing the same video which showed cracked windshields and pieces of bricks hurled at the car he was travelling in, Vijayvargiya called the attack an abject failure of the WB police working at the behest of Mamata Banerjee government. “In front of the police, near Siracol Bus Stand, the TMC goons hit our workers and threw stones at my car”, wrote Vijayvargiya, furthering that the Bengal police were informed about JP Nadda’s program in advance, still they failed to provide adequate security to the party president.

