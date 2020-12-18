BJP leader in West Bengal, Kabir Shankar Bose, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court accusing Kalyan Bannerji, a Member of Parliament from the Trinamool Congress, and the state government of unleashing “political vengeance” against him. Kabir Shankar Bose is a spokesperson of the Bengal BJP.

The petition alleges “political vengeance and specific targeting of the Petitioner by the State Government of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress and Mr. Kalyan Bannerji, a sitting TMC MP due to the political and personal rivalry” and made an appeal to the Supreme Court to “safeguard the Petitioner from the threats to his life and liberty which he faces from the State Government of West Bengal; Trinamool Congress and Mr. Kalyan Bannerji.”

Bose said in the petition that on the 6th of December, he along with the CISF security detail he has been accorded came under “heavy attack and sloganeering” led by one Santosh Kumar Singh outside his residence at around 8 p.m. in the evening. The CISF then initiated the necessary security protocol to protect him.

Kabir Shankar Bose petition

The petition further alleges that until 2 a.m. into the night, his house was under siege from around 200 TMC “hooligans” led by Kalyan Bannerji with assistance from the state police. The next morning, Bose alleges, he was prevented from leaving his house by the state police citing law and order reasons. A request for food and medicine and required first aid for the injured CISF personnel was also denied, he claims.

At around 1 p.m. on the 7th, the police requested Bose to visit the police station to prevent “law and order problems”. Furthermore, the police officials communicated to him that they were under immense pressure from the Trinamool Congress MP to arrest him. Then, he was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.

Kabir Shankar Bose was locked in a Covid isolation ward

Bose claims to be a “victim of extreme torture, repression and political vendetta by the State Government of West Bengal and the Petitioner is presenting some glaring facts which will establish complete misuse of state power and use of the state investigating agency as a private army by the state administration and by the ruling party against the Petitioner.”

“The State investigating agency is acting at the behest of their political masters who are miffed with the Petitioner because of being an active member of the BJP and due to some personal disputes with some members of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and is actively working at the grassroot level in Serampore district of West Bengal since May 2019,” he adds in the petition.

Personal issues between Kabir Shankar Bose and Kalyan Bannerji

The personal issues between the two pertain to the marriage between Bose and Bannerji’s daughter and their eventual divorce. The two married in 2010 and divorced five years later in 2015. It led to “registration of multiple FIRs and enmity between the Petitioner and the family of his ex-wife.” Bose also claims to have received threats from his ex-wife’s family his former father-in-law.

He also claims to have suffered attacks during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and apparently, Bannerji has “openly threatened” to ‘finish’ his life. The petition also claims that bombs were planted to kill Bose as well. “The Petitioner was granted a CISF security detail owing to the political vendetta and threat posed on Petitioner by the State Government of West Bengal and Mr. Kalyan Banerjee after the threat assessment was done by Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home affairs, Government of India,” it says.

It also mentions that on the basis of a complaint filed by Santosh Kumar Singh, an FIR was registered against Kabir Shankar Bose on the 7th of December under Sections 341/ 323/ 325/ 326/ 307/ 354/ 504/ 506/ 34 IPC “for the alleged action of the CISF Security detail of saving the life of the Petitioner from the TMC goons.”