Monday, December 7, 2020
West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

While speaking to Opindia, Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal. He stated that around 100 TMC workers are outside his house and that he has been under siege.

OpIndia Staff
Kabir Shankar Bose, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee, Kabir's car vandalised (Image credit: DNN News)
11

Political violence is on the rise in West Bengal, ever since Mamata Banerjee and the ruling TMC came to power. Bolstered by political patronage, the goons have turned into a nightmare for the political opponents in the State. 

On Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta informed on Twitter that BJP spokesperson Kabir Shankar Bose has been under house arrest and that TMC workers are preventing him from stepping outside. He tweeted, “West Bengal BJP spokesman & barrister Kabir Shankar Bose has been under siege in his flat in Serampore. The TMC, in collusion with the police, are preventing him from leaving or anyone from entering.” Dasgupta further stated that Kabir’s car has been vandalised and inquired whether the law and order situation has broken down in the State of West Bengal.

While speaking to Opindia, Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal. He stated that around 100 TMC workers are outside his house and that he has been under siege. “The police is right outside my house. They have restricted my movement. No one is allowed to step in or not. They are not allowing me to buy medicine and food. Anything can happen now. I don’t know what is happening. Kalyan Banerjee is scared of us”.

TMC goons vandalise Kabir’s car, assault his security personnel

DNN News reported that a scuffle broke out between the security personnel of the BJP leader and Trinamool workers after BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose tried to take his car out of his house. In a video shared by the channel, two groups can be seen having a heated argument, followed by pushing and shoving. The BJP leader’s car was vandalised, as evident from the broken glass pane at the back of his car.

Kabir stated, “When I stepped out of my house, I saw several TMC workers and locals barricading my house. TMC councillor Pappu Singh, who was present there, also obstructed my path. My security personnel requested them to let me go but they refused to budge. When the TMC goons attacked my men, they had to act in self-defence. My car, security personnel and my house were attacked. Such acts of violence cannot deter the BJP.”

opVideo Courtesy: DNN News

Mamata Banerjee’s aide Kalyan Banerjee makes bizarre allegations against Governor

Local MP, Kalyan Banerjee, had also arrived at the spot with other TMC supporters. Banerjee, who is close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was seen sloganeering against Kabir outside his house. While speaking to the media, he claimed that the BJP leader is a ‘goon’, who has been sent to unleash hooliganism in the area by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. He claimed that CISF had no right to ‘beat’ his men and that he would not allow anyone to ‘create’ unrest in Serampore.

“I want to tell Jagdeep Dhankhar that he cannot disturb the peace in Serampore… All this was his plan. He has connections with all criminals,” Kalyan Banerjee alleged. While pointing towards a woman standing nearby, he claimed that Kabir Shankar Bose and his men had tried to molest her. “BJP is a party of hooligans and rioters. Even Amit Shah is a rioter”, Banerjee continued with his outlandish claims.

BJP rally attacked in Burdwan

On Saturday, a BJP rally was attacked allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Barabani village in Asansol Sadar subdivision of West Burdwan district. As per reports, the BJP had taken out a procession under their flagship ‘Aar Noi Annay campaign to protest against the oppression of people under the rule of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

However, the rally was disrupted with incidents of bombing. In a video that has now gone viral online, thick fumes of smoke can be seen rising in the air. The area was gripped by fear and chaos, with several people running with water-filled buckets to douse the smoke.

BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that attack on BJP workers has become commonplace in Bengal and that such attacks are executed on the behest of Mamata Banerjee.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose's car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

