During his two-day visit to the poll-bound state of West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing the ruling TMC party and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Addressing a public gathering in Midnapore, the Home Minister said that the BJP will get resounding success in the State Assembly elections due next year.

When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/rA0q6BUCdx — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Shah said that his party will get more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections. “When results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared, BJP will form the government with more than 200 seats”, he said. Shah took a dig at Mamata Banerjee over the recent ‘exodus’ of top TMC leaders from the party.

Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election: Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah https://t.co/TXql49Pz0y — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Responding to Banerjee’s allegation on BJP of inducing TMC leaders to defect from the party, Shah questioned her decision to leave Congress to form the TMC was ‘defection’ too. Shah predicted that more TMC members might leave her party ahead of elections and that she would be left alone. “Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of including party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election”, Shah said.

Senior leader Suvendu Adhikari along with other leaders is likely to meet the Home Minister today. Ten TMC leaders have resigned from the party so far amid the speculations them joining the BJP during Shah’s visit. Burdwan Purba MP Sunil Mandal, Former minister and Tamluk MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity, Kalna MLA Biswajeet Kundu, East Bardhaman MLA Saikat Panja, Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Datta, Ghazole MLA Dipali Biswas, Nagrakata MLA Shukra Munda, Purulia MLA Sudeep Mukherjee, Former MP Dasharath Tirkey, Ex-minister Shyamapada Mukherjee and Former MLA Satyen Roy are among the leaders who had submitted resignations from the party.