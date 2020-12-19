Amit Shah in West Bengal: Khudiram Bose’s kin gets emotional, says never accorded such respect by any govt, including TMC

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived Kolkata early in the morning today on his two-day visit to West Bengal. Shah will be taking stock of the situation in the State ahead of the State Assembly elections due next year. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore later today. Shah’s visit comes at a time when a string of top leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) have resigned from the party. Speculations are rife that the rebel TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari are likely to meet the Home Minister to join the BJP today.

On reaching Kolkata, the Home Minister visited the Ramakrishna Ashram to pay tribute the Swami Vivekananda.

Shah said that Ashram is the place where Swami Vivekananda connected modernity and spirituality. He said that he hoped to walk on the path showed by him.

The Home Minister then went to pay homage to revolutionary Khudiram Bose in his village in Paschim Midnapore. He also felicitated Bose’s family.

Remembering Bose’s sacrifice Shah expressed gratitude for having the good fortune of visiting his village.

Khudiram Bose’s family was humbled by Shah’s visit to Bose’s village. Gopal Das, a member of Bose’s family said that they did not receive such respect by any previous government including the ruling TMC government.

Das said that he would tell the Home Minister that no development work has been carried out in Bose’s village. He said that he would highlight the problem of unemployment.

Shah also visited the Siddheswari temple in Midnapore and offered prayers there.

Shah will be visiting the house of a farmer in Midnapore today where he is expected to have lunch. Amid the ongoing protests against the farm laws, the Home Minister’s gesture of visiting a farmer’s house is possibly intended to send out a positive message to farmers across the country.

Home Minister’s visit to West Bengal is likely to create a major political upheaval in the State ahead of the State Assembly elections. Several top TMC leaders have already got off the ship and are rumoured to join the BJP.