Saturday, December 19, 2020
Home News Reports 10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

Ending days of speculation, former minister Suvendu Adhikari finally joined BJP today in presence of Amit Shah at the rally in Midnapore

OpIndia Staff
164

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal is in a state of political turmoil, with several heavyweight lawmakers deserting the party. A long list of TMC leaders, along with 4 others from the Left and Congress, joined the BJP, in the presence of BJP leader Amit Shah in Midnapore.

Ending days of speculation, former minister Suvendu Adhikari finally joined BJP today in presence of Amit Shah at the rally in Midnapore. Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Adhikari. The major leaders who joined BJP in West Bengal are:

  • Burdwan Purba MP Sunil Mandal, TMC
  • Former minister and Tamluk MLA Suvendu Adhikari, TMC
  • Kanthi Uttar MLA Banasri Maity, TMC
  • Kalna MLA Biswajeet Kundu, TMC
  • East Bardhaman MLA Saikat Panja, TMC
  • Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Datta, TMC
  • Ghazole MLA Dipali Biswas, TMC
  • Nagrakata MLA Shukra Munda, TMC
  • Tamluk MLA Ashok Dinda, CPI
  • Haldia MLA Tapashi Mandal, CPIM
  • Purulia MLA Sudeep Mukherjee, Congress
  • Former MP Dasharath Tirkey, TMC
  • Ex minister Shyamapada Mukherjee, TMC
  • Former MLA Satyen Roy, TMC

Apart from these, several panchayat-level lawmakers and ardent followers of TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikary are also joining BJP. They include Kaberi Chattopadhyay, Snehashish Bhowmik, Akashdeep Singh, Tanmoy Roy, Ranjan Vaidya, Dev Mohapatra and Sukumar Das. The saffron party will also be joined by Congress leaders such as Sudip Kumar Mukherjee and Sanmay Banerjee.

Former vice chancellor of Gour Banga university Gopal Mishra also joined BJP today. A large number of politicians from TMC and other parties also joined the party.

Several senior TMC leaders have resigned from TMC

After the top TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari submitted his resignation on December 16 following a prolonged discontentment with the party, a string of party leaders submitted their resignations within the last 72 hours. The TMC leaders who have submitted resignations from the party include Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore Assembly constituency, Col. (Rtd) Diptangshu Chaudhary who resigned as the Advisor of the CMO’s Grievance and Monitoring Cell, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned as the Chairman of Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Abhijit Acharya quit as the Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman.

West Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh had claimed earlier today that 60-65 leaders are likely to quit the TMC by January 2021. Several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari are speculated to join the BJP during Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state on December 19.

Amit Shah lands in West Bengal

Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata early in the morning today on his two-day visit to West Bengal. Shah will be taking stock of the situation in the State ahead of the State Assembly elections due next year. He is scheduled to address a public meeting in Midnapore today. The Home Minister visited the Ramakrishna Ashram, paid homage to revolutionary Khudiram Bose, visited the Siddheswari temple, and had lunch at the house of a farmer in Midnapore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

OpIndia Staff -
Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in presence of Amit Shah
Read more
Politics

Amit Shah in West Bengal: Khudiram Bose’s kin gets emotional, says never accorded such respect by any govt, including TMC

OpIndia Staff -
After arriving in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.
Read more

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

Media OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval for making false allegations based on hitjob by far-left website ‘Caravan’: Full details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The apology came after Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine.

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy

Sikh organisation from Uttarakhand and UP calls for boycott of Sikhs supporting the three farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Sikh organisation said that any member of their community supporting the farm laws will face boycott from the community

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
News Reports

10 MLAs from TMC, Congress and left join BJP in presence of Amit Shah in West Bengal, here is the full list

OpIndia Staff -
Several MLAs and party leaders from TMC, Congress and left parties joined BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in presence of Amit Shah
Read more
Politics

‘Our fight is to restore West Bengal to its former glory’: Read full text of Suvendu Adhikari’s emotional letter to TMC colleagues, resigns from...

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari penned a moving letter addressing his colleagues in TMC amid speculations that he was set to join the BJP.
Read more
Politics

Amit Shah in West Bengal: Khudiram Bose’s kin gets emotional, says never accorded such respect by any govt, including TMC

OpIndia Staff -
After arriving in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to Swami Vivekananda and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose.
Read more
Entertainment

Why do we make ourselves so vulnerable to anti-India brigade?: Kangana Ranaut releases video after PM Modi exposes ‘farmers’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut was speaking in the wake of the farmers’ protests that have swept the national capital region over farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

After food fiesta, massage parlours and gym langars, farmer protests in Delhi now have library, free newsletter and free tattoo stalls

OpIndia Staff -
Volunteers participating in the farmer protests have launched a bi-weekly newsletter by the name of 'Trolley Times'.
Read more
Media

‘Are you a spokesman of those pushing false narrative’: Watch as Hardeep Puri gives Rajdeep Sardesai a quick lesson in journalism

Jhankar Mohta -
Puri advises Rajdeep Sardesai to try and isolate people who speak with a forked tongue and behave like an objective anchor
Read more
News Reports

After volunteer slaps Rs 5 cr suit against Serum Institute for adverse effects of Coronavirus vaccine, Poonawalla seeks protection from Govt

OpIndia Staff -
Adar Poonawalla made the comments on Friday during a virtual panel discussion at Carnegie India's Global Technology Summit.
Read more
Crime

Delhi HC to hear Shashi Tharoor’s plea seeking contempt action against Arnab Goswami over show on Sunanda Pushkar death case

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor alleged that Arnab Goswami did a show on Sunanda Pushkar death case despite a restraining order from the court
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com