Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 'Jai Shree Ram' banner after...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

The banners exhibited communal content, said Congress. While the Communists said that the banners were illegal and that they unfurled by the BJP workers, in collusion with the RSS

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: FIR against BJP for 'Jai Shri Ram' banners, after party wins polls
Banners atop the Palakkad Municipality office complex (Photo Credits: Syamkrishnan Kamath)
211

On Thursday, a case was registered against some BJP workers for unfurling banners, carrying the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Vande Mataram’, atop the Municipal corporation building in Palakkad.

As per reports, the incident came to light on Wednesday evening after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala. The party workers were seen unfurling two banners, one carrying the image of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Malayalam and the other carrying the image of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with the slogan of ‘Vande Mataram’.

At the same time, other BJP workers gathered outside the Municipality complex and celebrated the party’s victory in saffron robes and slogans of ‘Jai BJP.’ A complaint was filed with the Palakkad Town South police by the Secretary of the Municipality, Balaram, alleging an attempt to ‘destroy communal harmony.’ Similar such complaints were filed by the Congress party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader T K Noushad.

While speaking about the incident, SP (Palakkad) S Sujithdas informed that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A (promoting communal disharmony) and that special branch deputy superintendent Krishnan has been asked to file a report. He said, “The special branch deputy superintendent has been asked to file a report with regard to the incident.”

Political reactions on the incident

The Congress party has alleged that the ‘act of rolling down banners’ atop the municipality building was ‘illegal.’ District Congress Committee President, VK Sreekantan, also alleged that the banners contained ‘communal content. He said, “A case has to be registered against those involved. The banners exhibited communal content. If the police hadn’t registered a case because of a lack of complaint, the Congress has lodged one with the district police chief on Thursday.”

CPI(M) leader T K Noushad also alleged that the banners were illegal and that they unfurled by the BJP workers, in collusion with the RSS. However, E Krishnadas, BJP President, had dismissed all such claims. He said that the party leadership was unaware of the actions of the workers. On learning about the incident, the BJP had directed to remove the banners.

He emphasised, “The controversy is much ado about nothing. There were more than 1,500 BJP supporters outside the counting venue. If a few had sneaked to the top of the municipal building, it was without the knowledge of the leadership. The police should have been more vigilant. As soon as the incident came to the notice of the leadership, directions were given to remove the banners. Accordingly, they were removed in a minute.”

Kerala local poll results

The CPIM-led LDF has emerged the largest coalition in gram, block and district panchayats. In a tweet, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in LDF. “We are humbled by the trust and the confidence of the people of Kerala. This is a victory for secularism and inclusive development. My warm greetings to all the elected representatives,” he said.

The CPI-M led LDF has won 7263 wards in gram panchayat, 1267 wards in block panchayat, 212 wards in district panchayat, 1167 in municipality and 207 wards in corporation. Gram panchayat has 15962 wards, block panchayat has 2080, district panchayat has 331, municipality has 3078 and corporation has 414 wards.

The BJP has also thanked people for supporting party in the civic polls. In a tweet, BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh said: “You gave us 1182 GP, 37 BP, 2 ZP, 320 Municipality, 59 Corporation wards. 25 GPs and 2 Municipalities ( Palakkad, Pandalam, main opposition in Thiruvananthapuram”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Culture and History Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he was ‘caught’ with WhatsApp messages to Republic TV CEO

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former COO of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged 'Fake TRP' scam
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi wrote a letter to Nawaz Sharif condoling his mother’s death, recalling meeting in 2015: Here is what the letter said

OpIndia Staff -
The letter by Modi Modi was forwarded to daughter of Nawaz Sharif by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Karan Johar has been asked to give details of the viral video of a party in 2019 where allegedly drugs were consumed
Read more
Opinions

Importance of Integrity and Digitization of the Election Process in India in light of the history of ‘scientific rigging’ in elections in West Bengal

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Elections in West Bengal during CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have been marked by ‘scientific rigging’, but the EVMs have changed that
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more
Government and Policy

Just after DakPay’s launch, scammers begin to lurk: Here is the warning issued by India Post about fraudulent SMS

OpIndia Staff -
India Post has recently launched DakPay, a payment app that users can connect to their Post Office Bank Account or any other bank account
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: Farmers’ lives being sacrificed in cold winters even as protests against farm laws turn political

OpIndia Staff -
The unfortunate death of protestors at the protest site along the border comes at a time when the so-called protest by the 'farmers' that started as a grievance against the farm laws turned political in nature.
Read more
News Reports

Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the Middle East and Africa being seen as a reason

OpIndia Staff -
A study found that cases of female genital mutilation in Germany went up by 40% last compared to 2016
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com